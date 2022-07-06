NBA 2K23 dates its release and confirms Michael Jordan as a cover star

The legendary Chicago Bulls player will star in two special editions of the basketball simulator.

The NBA play-offs closed just a few weeks ago, but we are already looking forward to the next season of the highest basketball competition on the planet, and that includes the launch of NBA 2K23, which has not yet offered many details about the news of the simulator for PC and consoles has confirmed today which will be its star on the cover, one that fits perfectly with its numbering. In addition, a release date has been confirmed: on september 9.

NBA 2K23’s motto is ‘Answer the Call’“Jordan, a player who needs no introduction, returns to grace the cover of the Michael Jordan Edition and the limited NBA 2K23 Championship Edition (includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass),” 2K Sports reports along with a short video. . “In the twenty-fourth installment of NBA 2K, Jordan is the perfect embodiment of the This year’s campaign slogan: Answer the Call. As an athlete who has always risen to the occasion, Jordan returns to star on two covers of NBA 2K23, offering fans new and old a chance to celebrate a talent that has left the world in awe throughout his career.”

Jordan’s Challenges are back

2K Sports’ Michael Jordan tribute goes a step beyond its covers, guaranteeing The return of The Jordan Challenges, which challenge players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career. The American company claims to have worked from scratch to bring back the 10 original challenges, to which must be added five additional moments of the legendary escort. “These challenges take advantage of more than a decade of technological advances to offer an entirely new way to play through Jordan’s achievements, all within a standalone game mode“, they add in the statement.

Michael Jordan was already on the cover of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12 and the NBA 2K16 Special Edition. He now returns for his most precious number. Pre-orders for the Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 will open this Thursday, July 7. Before, it is expected that information about his different incentives will be shared, as well as the rest of the athletes on the cover for the other editions of the simulator.

At the moment, all that remains is to wait for news, or take a look at the NBA 2K22 analysis to decide whether or not to checkout by taking advantage of its latest offers.

