NBA 2K23 expands the possibilities of its women’s basketball: these are all the news from the WNBA

The Visual Concepts title is scheduled to launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on September 9.

The release of NBA 2K23 is so close that basketball players have already started warming up on the court. Visual Concepts has the task of animating the public with some of the main features delivery, and that is why it has already confirmed Michael Jordan as the cover star and has revealed all the athletes who will star in the special editions.

The developers have also wanted to excite fans of the franchise with news in the WNBA, the sector dedicated to women’s basketball. In this sense, 2K has already been listing some of the features that come to La Wwhich includes new goals from the community, with collective challenges, a League expansion and unprecedented rewards.

Beyond this, the new installment of NBA will also incorporate the Party Revolutionaries; Players who, after investing a large amount of time in meeting community goals, will have exclusive access to bonuses and power-ups. Those who wish to test their skills in sport, will be able to carry out some Contact Challenges that will lead us to carry out new training sessions with the players to achieve statistical objectives in the season.

And, to close the list of news, from 2K they also announce that, for the first time in The W, the players will be able to be part of the team All-Star and participate in both the game and the Commissioner’s Cup. Which, in short, is presented as an option that implements more variety to NBA 2K23 basketball.

In this way, the new installment of Visual Concepts promises to introduce us once again to the world of basketball through novelties of all kinds. Until then, the authors have been raising the expectations of fans of the franchise with demonstrations that highlight improvements in gameplay and graphic power. However, from 2K they have also wanted to pay tribute to one of the most iconic figures in this sport with a mode focused exclusively on Michael Jordan.

