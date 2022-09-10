NBA 2K23 presents The City, its exclusive next-generation open world, with a trailer

Only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users will enjoy this more compact and detailed content.

As NBA 2K23 goes on sale this Friday, little remains to be known about the new edition of the basketball saga of 2K Sports. We have already learned about news from MyTeam mode and we have been presented how we can relive Michael Jordan’s career, but one of the main aspects of the annual installment remained to be shown in more detail.

This city is smaller than the previous oneIn the trailer that you have located at the top of the news you can see how it looks The City, a great online space that allows us to enjoy a lot of activities alone or accompanied. On this occasion, those responsible for the game assure that they have reduced the size of the city to make it more compact and so that the places of interest are not so far from each other (although fast travel is included).

However, the open world of NBA 2K23 will have many possibilities, with the apple and the theater as main locations. The first is located in a central area and focuses on the bulk of the main content, while the second is aimed at playing online matches in different modalities, with four events that will rotate.

We will also have The sand, which will be the new place to play MyCareer matches and will show us the players entering the pavilion and showing off their clothing to the media, as well as answering questions to the journalists once the matches are over. Along with this, the seasons return to NBA 2K23, with new rewards available every six weeks.

On the rest of the platforms there will be a cruiseIn turn, the Dreamville Studio invites us to live an experience with the artist J. Cole, while they will also be available on Events Centerwhich they say adds a new level of style, and the Jordan Challenge Buildingwhich will offer quick access to this modality that allows us to put ourselves in the shoes of the considered best basketball player of all time.

Exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series

The bad news is that the City It will only be available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions. Although 2K Sports gets the most out of the new generation, it is surprising that, in addition to the rest of the consoles, it does not reach PC either. Users of these remaining platforms will have to make do with the GOAT Boat instead, a massive cruise ship with similar activities.

There is nothing left to get your hands on NBA 2K23 which, with its different and varied editions, is published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch next friday september 9. If you have it reserved, we recommend that you install it in advance, since the storage space it requires is huge on certain platforms.

