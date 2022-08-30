NBA 2K23 will bring big changes to MyTeam, with the removal of contracts and a new cooperative mode

The star modality of the 2K Sports basketball saga has presented the novelties of this edition.

Since the official announcement of NBA 2K23, what surprised everyone the most was the prominence of Michael Jordanwho will again enjoy a game mode to revive his career in the new installment of the basketball franchise of 2K Sports. However, the star modality year after year is another.

We refer, how could it be otherwise, the MyTeam mode (My Team), which allows us to create our dream team through the acquisition of cards and of which the different novelties that it will bring in this edition have been detailed. Through the official website of the game, it is revealed that one of the most important modifications will be the elimination of contracts.

There will be Triple Threat Online CooperativeThis is one of the most requested changes by the community in recent years and it will finally be applied in NBA 2K23, eliminating the worry of having to manage the remaining games to be able to play matches with each player. In addition, 2K has confirmed that we will have Triple Threat Online Cooperativethat is, a mode where we can play the 3 vs 3 confrontations that we have had so far but accompanied by other users.

This new option will have three different variants, called Party Mode, Co-Op and Competitive Online, although it will only be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, not being able to play on the Nintendo Switch version, which It has limitations compared to the rest.

Also, in addition to the tweaks in Unlimited mode (with leaderboards and smaller additions), Clutch Time mode (5-minute games with 4-point shots) will have a single-player aspect, and 2K Sports has confirmed that the feature Trophy Case It will allow us to tackle 15 event cards from each franchise, allowing us to unlock Pink Diamond players from each team.

Embiid, Butler o Morant

At the time of starting, it has been announced that we can do it by choosing one of the three players that they will give us to choose at the beginning: Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler o Ja Morant. Once we have our favorite, we will earn an Amethyst card from the player Fred Jones (90 rating) when we complete ten matches in any mode.

There is less left to be able to test the new features of NBA 2K23 on our own, since the title has its release date set for the next september 9when the different editions will be published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, although in the case of PC its version will continue to be based on the previous generation of consoles.

