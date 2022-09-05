NBA 2K23 will have the kits of the Spanish basketball team for EuroBasket 2022

The 2K Sports video game already had these outfits in last year’s edition.

From today there is one week left until NBA 2K23 goes on sale, the new installment of the basketball simulator with the official license of the best league in the world that carries out 2K Sports. Today, as a reward for Spanish players, the company has announced that they will repeat an action that they already carried out in the previous edition.

They will be available out of the box with the game.The publisher of the game and the Spanish Basketball Federation have agreed that, once again, the kits of the Spanish team are available in the game since its release next week. These are the ones that the players are currently wearing during the celebration of EuroBasket 2022.

“We have been working closely with the FEB to make this a reality in NBA 2K23 and we are looking forward to seeing the kits of the Spanish basketball team in the City and on the GOAT Boat“, comments Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K.

In addition to being able to buy them both at the City store and at the GOAT Boat and use them to dress your player Whether for My Career mode or street basketball, the kits do not lack detail: there is the red and white model, and both have the hashtag of The familywhich has become in recent years a distinctive mark of Spanish basketball.

They can dress up in the City and on the GOAT Boat“The FEB is very proud that our relationship with NBA 2K is consolidated and that the kits of our Spanish team appear prominently again in the new edition of the game,” he commented. Jorge Garbajosapresident of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

“As we have been doing for some time, we are determined to remain close to the new generations of basketball fansand this is one of the best ways to achieve it,” he continues. “Hopefully, with initiatives such as appearing in NBA 2K, we will be able to promote bidirectionality between video games and real sports to continue adding basketball lovers all over the world” .

As we have recalled, the different editions of NBA 2K23 are published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch next september 9with several playable and content novelties where the drastic changes in MyTeam mode stand out, which will also have new features.

More about: NBA 2K23, 2K Sports, FEB and Basketball.