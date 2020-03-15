General News

NBA: Affected player Gobert pledges $500,000 to virus relief effort

March 15, 2020
Frenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA participant recognized to have examined positive for the coronavirus, is donating larger than $500,000 to beef up every the employee assist fund on the Utah Jazz’s home enviornment and COVID-19-related social services assist in Utah, Oklahoma City and the French nicely being care machine, the NBA workforce talked about on Saturday.

