NBA: Affected player Gobert pledges $500,000 to virus relief effort

Frenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA participant recognized to have examined positive for the coronavirus, is donating larger than $500,000 to beef up every the employee assist fund on the Utah Jazz’s home enviornment and COVID-19-related social services assist in Utah, Oklahoma City and the French nicely being care machine, the NBA workforce talked about on Saturday.
March 15, 2020
1 Min Read
