NBA alert: Seth Curry found out he was positive for coronavirus in the middle of the game

Seth Curry learned he has coronavirus while sitting on the Philadelphia 76ers’ substitute bench (Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

A strange situation occurred in the NBA and set off all the alarms. In the last round of tests that the American league carried out on its 498 players, four athletes tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is the guard / guard of the Philadelphia 76ers Seth Curry.

What is striking about this news is that the basketball player heard the news while sitting on the substitute bench as he watched his teammates face the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center.

The former Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers sat for the first quarter, but fortunately he was in no condition to be used and jump onto the field due to a sore ankle. When the franchise was notified, the little brother of Stephen Curry (emblem of the Golden State Warriors) and son-in-law of Doc Rivers, their coach on the Sixers, left his seat ( He was next to technical assistant Sam Cassell and Joel Embiid, the great figure of the franchise ), he left the ward and the period of isolation began.

It is worth noting that the player wore the mask at all times, something that is mandatory for use imposed by the NBA when the players are not on the court. This prevention policy could help in this situation and that Curry is just an isolated case within the campus.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the leading Philadelphia 76ers (Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

Faced with this situation, the entire visiting team must be in quarantine in New York, while the league carries out direct contact tracing and makes a new round of tests to all members of the team that traveled with the 76ers – the NBA imposed a 45-member limit for visiting meetings. Philadelphia faces tomorrow, from 17 o’clock, the Denver Nuggets of Facundo Campazzo, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic at the Wells Fargo Center.

Regarding the game, the Philadelphia 76ers could not take advantage of the absences of Kevin Durant (he did not participate due to having been in direct contact with a positive for COVID-19) and Kyrie Irving, the two franchise players of the Brooklyn Nets.

The locals were left with the duel of candidates, by prevailing by 122 to 109. The great figure of the New York franchise was Joe Jarris, author of 28 points, 4 assists and 6 rebounds. He was seconded by Caris LeVert, with a 22-10-7.

Despite the fall, the visit continues to command the Eastern Conference with a record of 7 wins and 2 losses. The Nets, meanwhile, appear in seventh place with a 5-4 mark.

