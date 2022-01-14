NBA All Star Game 2022: who is the player most voted by fans

The NBA All-Star Game 2022 will be played in Cleveland (USA TODAY Sports)

On February 20 the NBA will experience its most spectacular night when a new edition of the All Star Game, this time in Cleveland, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse of the Cavaliers, the franchise in which he knew how to shine LeBron James. It is not yet known who will be the players that will make up both teams for this 71st game, but the second count of votes from fans already gives a clue.

It is important to remember that the weighted vote to decide the starters for the All-Star Game will include 50% of the fans and 25% of each of the players and a media panel, so that the votes of the users who participate in the choice are not the only things that matter.

In this second count published this Thursday, Stephen Curry, LeBron James Y Kevin Durant they remained fan favourites. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and three-time NBA champion, Curry, who last month broke the career record for 3-point baskets by scoring his 2,974th, set the overall pace by beating shooting guards from the Western Conference with 4,463,426 votes.

while the star of Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron, a four-time MVP and four-time league champion, was second overall and led the frontcourt of the Western Conference with 4,386,392 votes. The NBA’s leading scorer, Durant, the 2014 MVP and a two-time league champion with the Golden State Warriors, is atop the Eastern Conference overall and in the frontcourt with 4,088,334 votes.

This is the voting for the All-Star Game

The team captains will be the basketball players who led the conference in the voting, which at the moment are still Durant and Curry. They will pick available player rosters regardless of conference.

With the results revealed so far, the headlines would be for the Western Conference: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant (1,633,313) as guards; LeBron James, Nikola Jokic (3,016,380) and Andrew Wiggins (1,829,733) on the frontcourt. While on the East side the selected ones would be DeMar DeRozan (2,973,854) and Trae Young (1,596,301) as guards, and Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458) and Joel Embiid (2,357,404) at frontcourt.

The vote will be updated next Thursday, two days before the voting deadline. Until then, anyone who wants to can participate by logging on to the NBA site or through the league’s mobile app.

KEEP READING: