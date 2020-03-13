NBA Commissioner: Hiatus ‘At Least 30 Days,’ Season ‘Possibly’ Over

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday night, the day after sport play was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would final for “at the least 30 days.”

“We don’t know sufficient to be extra particular than that,” he advised “NBA on TNT’s” Ernie Banks.

Silver acknowledged that the league was mulling plenty of totally different choices, together with resuming video games “with or with out followers,” however finally mentioned it was too early to inform. He additionally famous that the NBA’s 2019-2020 season might be canceled altogether. “In fact it’s attainable, I simply don’t know extra at this level,” he mentioned, earlier than some cautious optimism. “I’ve talked to a variety of consultants, some have a idea that, simply with the widespread flu because the climate adjustments, we might to see it peter out just a little bit – we simply don’t know.”

The NBA rapidly made the choice to droop league motion after Utah Jazz participant Rudy Gobert examined constructive for coronavirus earlier than Wednesday’s sport in opposition to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. Gobert, who earlier within the week had joked to reporters about spreading the illness – and even touched the entire microphones at a press convention in jest – apologized on Thursday after it was revealed that his teammate, all-star guard Donovan Mitchell, had been contaminated.

“On the time, I had no concept I used to be even contaminated. I used to be careless and make no excuse,” Gobert mentioned. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everybody to take this significantly.”