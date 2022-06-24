NBA Draft 2022: who are the three candidates to be chosen in the first place and everything there is to know about the draw

The candidates for first place in the 2022 NBA Draft

One week after the consecration of the Golden State Warriors as new champions, The NBA continues its machinery with a new edition of the Draft, the lottery where franchises have the opportunity to select the best prospects that come from universities or international basketball.

Tonight, the Barclays Centerhome of the Brooklyn Nets, will be the stage where all eyes are on those who can become the stars of the future in a league that is renewed every season and that adds young talent to continue its growth in the United States and all over the world.

The 2022 edition of the NBA Draft will have a peculiarity: of the traditional 60 picks or selections, that is, two per team, there will be two franchises that will only have the chance to choose once. The 54th position, corresponding to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the 55th position, to the Miami Heat, were removed due to irregularities in the search for free agents, between seasons.

It must be remembered that, as has happened since 1989, the first 14 selections were distributed among those teams that did not qualify for the playoffs in the last season. After the draw that took place at the end of May, the Orlando Magic won the right to pick first, something that hasn’t happened since 2004, when he drafted Dwight Howard.

Before, in 1992, a young franchise chose the legend Shaquille O’Neal and a year later to Chris Webberbut changed his rights to Penny Hardaway. This will be the fourth time the Magic have had a chance at the No. 1 pick. Following Orlando, it will be his turn to choose the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder (repeat), Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers They are the ones that close the list of the first 14.

As is often the case, many are mocks that are carried out in advance of the draw. What meaning does that word have? Imitate, that’s why traditional NBA sites that follow young talent like ESPN, The Ringer, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and several more, make a list of those who have the most chances of being chosen in the first places. And from that calculation, three figures can be extracted among the 117 available that will be positioned in the top 3 of the next Draft. They are Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and the Italian Paolo Banchero.

Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn)

Jabari Smith, the number 1 candidate to be chosen by the Orlando Magic (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

This 18-year-old, who measures 2.08 meters, has the perfect combo to play in the new NBA, where inside players need a good outside shot to stand out. Based on pre-lottery analysis, Smith has the size, arm length and shooting range to become an elite shooter. Plus, he has the versatility on defense to become a star on both ends of the floor.

Jabari is the son of a former NBA. His father, who bears the same name, played five seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2000. In his only season with the Auburn Tigers, Smith Jr. became the top prospect to sign the program and led his team to be the top seed in the NCAA, before losing in the Sweet 16.

His statistics mark his wide repertoire: he averaged almost 17 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists with a field percentage of 43% in almost 29 minutes of play.

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, one of the best prospects for the 2022 NBA Draft (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

This is another internal player (he is 2.13 meters) who stands out for his shooting ability, his good handling of the ball on the perimeter and his possibilities in defense as an expert in tapas. A native of Minneapolis, he was considered by many to be the best prospect in the country after high school until he landed at Gonzaga University.

Holmgren has already excelled in international basketball by being chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 FIBA ​​U19 World Championship, which was won by the United States with an average of 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks.

Already in his only season in the NCAA tournament, he closed with 14 points, almost 10 rebounds and 4 blocks per game, which led him to win the title of Defensive Player of the WCC (West Coast Conference) and the honors were be part of the All-American second team of the year. What is his biggest deficit on the eve of his arrival in the NBA? His physique, which despite his height, should strengthen his muscular capacity.

Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Paolo Banchero, the American with Italian nationality who shone at Duke (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Scouts place him as the player who fits perfectly with the current game that the NBA has. Physically gifted, his 2.08 meters is combined with his offensive skills: he has an outstanding mid-range shot that can be managed by himself thanks to his ball handling. Likewise, he is also a great passer beyond his height.

Banchero was born in Seattle, but his father is of Italian origin, which is why the player has already obtained nationality and confirmed that he will play for the Nazionale at the international level. Averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33 minutes per game at Duke University, the forward led the Blue Devils to a new Final Four appearance in historic coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

In the aspects to improve is his long-range shot: he finished the season with almost 34 percent behind the 3-point line.

Who are the others targeted in the NBA Draft?

Specialized sites marked several more players within the first 10 selections. One of them is Jaden Ivey, the point guard from Perdue University, who could be chosen by the Sacramento Kings. Many compare him for his physique and athleticism with Ja Morant, the young wonder who already captivates the entire NBA.

Another one noted is Keegan Murraya player of more than 2 meters who averaged impressive numbers in the last campaign in Missouri: he finished with 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and almost 2 blocks, which places him as a player to make the jump and perform almost immediately in the team that ends up keeping its rights in the NBA.

2022 NBA DRAFT

Hour: 20 (Peru, Colombia, Mexico), 21 (Argentina) and 02 AM (Spain)

TV: ESPN y Star+

