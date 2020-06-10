NBA Great Clyde Drexler Responds To Michael Jordan’s Last Dance Docuseries

Clyde Drexler is featured closely within the fifth episode of The Last Dance, which partially focuses on his showdown with Michael Jordan and the Bulls within the 1992 NBA Finals. Within the doc, Jordan recalled his disdain for the comparisons between Drexler and himself and sought to solidify his dominance by way of his play. He would in the end achieve this, because the Bulls went on to win the collection in six video games. Immediately following that season, each Jordan and Drexler would additionally change into teammates on the 1992 U.S. Olympic group, aka the Dream Staff, and would assist the group win the gold.