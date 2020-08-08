NBA Player Stephen Curry Sends Sweet Invite To His Fan NCT’s Chenle

NCT’s Chenle has achieved his dream of getting observed by his favourite basketball participant!

For years, Chenle has talked about being a longtime fan of NBA participant Stephen Curry, and he lately filmed a playful video with fellow NCT members Mark and Johnny wherein he launched into a three-step mission to succeed in out to the Golden State Warriors guard on Twitter.

Within the video, Mark and Johnny taught Chenle some English slang because the “first step” of his journey to getting observed by Stephen Curry—however because it seems, nevertheless, Chenle might not want any extra steps!

On August 7 KST, Stephen Curry responded to a tweet on NCT’s official account wherein Chenle wrote in Korean, “Everybody, I had enjoyable studying English from Marky and Johnny, hehehehe. I wish to rapidly meet Stephen Curry ‘ASAP,’ hehe. See you once more quickly.” Utilizing the English he’d realized within the video, he playfully added, “I’ll BRB.”

Stephen Curry sweetly replied in English, “As soon as the world will get again to regular, let’s make it occur! Warriors recreation?”

As soon as the world will get again to regular, let’s make it occur! @warriors recreation? #CHENLE — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 7, 2020

We hope that Chenle will be capable to meet Stephen Curry in individual quickly!

You may take a look at the video of Mark and Johnny instructing Chenle English under: