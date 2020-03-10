NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, along with Denver’s first 9 to begin out the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee {Dollars} 109-95 on Monday evening time.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Jamal Murray scored 21 points, along with Denver’s first 9 to begin out the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee {Dollars} 109-95 on Monday evening time.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment