NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Late Wednesday, the NBA suspended its present season of play amid the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc with over 1,000 confirmed instances and 37 deaths within the U.S.

The announcement got here shortly after President Donald Trump issued a 30-day journey ban from Europe on nationwide TV.

“The NBA is suspending sport play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of video games till additional discover,” the league assertion learn. “The NBA will use this hiatus to decide subsequent steps for transferring ahead in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

In accordance to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, gamers for the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder have been underneath quarantine in Oklahoma Metropolis after Rudy Gobert, a participant for the Jazz, examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

The Jazz and Thunder gamers are at the moment quarantined within the OKC area, league sources inform ESPN. That is following Rudy Gobert testing optimistic for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The NBA acknowledged the Jazz-Thunder information with out mentioning Gobert by identify.

“The check outcome was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s sport between the Jazz and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder at Chesapeake Power Area,” the league introduced. “At the moment, tonight’s sport was canceled. The affected participant was not within the area.”

Earlier, the N.C.A.A. introduced that followers wouldn’t be current for the upcoming males’s and girls’s basketball tournaments, limiting sport attendance to workforce personnel and officers solely.

