NBA YoungBoy Net Worth 2024 – Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is one of modern hip-hop’s most polarizing and prolific figures. At just 24 years old, the Baton Rouge native has already amassed a staggering discography, a devoted fanbase, and no shortage of legal troubles.

His raw, confessional rap style and relentless work ethic have propelled him to the top of the charts multiple times, even as his personal life remains tumultuous. This blog post will explore NBA YoungBoy’s remarkable journey from his troubled youth to his current status as one of rap’s most compelling voices.

Who is NBA YoungBoy?

As a teenager, NBA YoungBoy burst onto the hip-hop scene, quickly gaining attention for his gritty lyrics and distinctive melodic flow. Born in 1999, he grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by poverty and violence. His father was sentenced to 55 years in prison when YoungBoy was very young, leaving him to be raised primarily by his maternal grandmother.

YoungBoy’s early life was marked by struggle and trauma. He suffered a neck injury as a toddler that left permanent scars, and he dropped out of school in the 9th grade. By his early teens, he was already in trouble with the law, spending time in a juvenile detention center for robbery. During this period, he began writing lyrics, channeling his experiences into raw, emotional rhymes that would become his trademark.

Category Details Full Name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Stage Name NBA YoungBoy Birthdate 1999 Age (2024) 24 years old Place of Birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Height 5’8″ (173 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Notable Features Scars on forehead, dreadlocks Marital Status Married to Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes (2023) Children 11 children with nine different women

Age and Physique

At 24 years old, NBA YoungBoy has accomplished more than many artists do in a lifetime. He is about 5’8″ (173 cm) tall and weighs around 150 lbs (68 kg). He has a lean, athletic build.

His most distinctive physical feature is the set of scars on his forehead, a result of the head brace he wore as a child after breaking his neck. YoungBoy often sports dreadlocks and is known for his energetic stage presence, bouncing and dancing as he performs.

Personal Life and Relationships

NBA YoungBoy’s personal life has been as turbulent as his music career. At just 24, he is already the father of 11 children with nine women. His romantic life has been a frequent source of media attention and controversy. In 2023, YoungBoy announced his marriage to Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, the mother of two children.

The rapper’s relationships have often been volatile and public. He’s had high-profile romances with several women in the entertainment industry, including rapper Bhad Bhabie and Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna.

These relationships have sometimes led to legal issues, including a 2020 incident where Iyanna was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of YoungBoy’s other girlfriends.

YoungBoy’s family life is complex, with his numerous children living in different households. He has spoken about the challenges of fatherhood at such a young age and with so many children but has also expressed love and commitment to his kids.

His struggles, including battles with mental health and substance abuse, have often been reflected in his music, giving fans a raw and unfiltered look into his life.

Professional Career

NBA YoungBoy’s career took off in 2015 with the release of his debut mixtape, “Life Before Fame.” Over the next two years, he released a series of mixtapes that gained him a growing fanbase and attention from major labels. His breakout moment came in 2017 with the mixtape “AI YoungBoy,” which reached #24 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2018, YoungBoy released his debut studio album, “Until Death Call My Name,” which peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200. This marked the beginning of an incredibly prolific period for the young rapper.

Over the next few years, he would release multiple chart-topping projects, including “AI YoungBoy 2” (2019), “38 Baby 2” (2020), and “Top” (2020), all of which reached #1 on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy’s work ethic is legendary in the industry. He’s known for releasing music at a breakneck pace, often dropping multiple full-length projects in a single year. His style blends melodic flows with hard-hitting lyrics, frequently touching on violence, trauma, and street life themes.

Despite frequent legal troubles that have interrupted his career, YoungBoy has managed to maintain a consistent presence at the top of the charts.

His success extends beyond album sales. YoungBoy has become one of the most-streamed artists on YouTube, regularly outperforming more mainstream acts. His loyal fanbase, “YoungBoy Better” or “YB Better,” is known for its emotional support and online presence.

Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2024, NBA YoungBoy’s net worth is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million. This wealth comes from various sources, with music sales and streaming royalties forming the backbone of his income. His YouTube channel generates substantial ad revenue, with billions of views across his videos.

Concert tours and performances have also contributed significantly to YoungBoy’s earnings, though legal issues have sometimes interrupted his ability to tour. Merchandise sales at concerts and online provide another revenue stream for the rapper.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $6 million – $8 million Primary Income Sources Music sales, streaming royalties, YouTube ad revenue, concert tours, merchandise sales Notable Property $5.2 million home in Salt Lake City, Utah (purchased in 2023)

It’s worth noting that YoungBoy’s net worth could potentially be higher if not for his legal troubles. Court fees, lawyer costs, and bail amounts have likely eaten into his earnings over the years. However, his consistent chart success and streaming numbers have helped him maintain a solid financial foundation despite these setbacks.

Company Details and Investments

While NBA YoungBoy isn’t known for a diverse portfolio of business ventures outside of music, he has made some notable moves in the industry. In 2020, he founded his record label, Never Broke Again, LLC, in partnership with Motown Records. This venture allows YoungBoy to sign and develop new artists while maintaining more control over his releases.

Details about other investments are scarce. Like many rappers, YoungBoy has shown an interest in luxury items, particularly jewelry and cars. However, it’s unclear if these purchases are viewed as investments or simply as status symbols.

Real estate is one area in which YoungBoy has made significant investments. In 2023, he purchased a $5.2 million home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he served part of his house arrest. This property includes 10 acres of land and a private lake, representing a substantial investment in his future.

Investment and Funding

NBA YoungBoy’s approach to investment and funding is not widely publicized. However, his career moves suggest a strategic approach to building long-term wealth. The creation of his Never Broke Again label indicates a desire to expand his role in the music industry beyond just being a performer.

In the music industry, record deals often function as a form of investment or funding. YoungBoy’s contract with Atlantic Records, signed in 2017, likely came with a significant advance. His subsequent move to partner with Motown for his label suggests he’s looking for ways to leverage his success into broader business opportunities.

Category Details Record Label Never Broke Again, LLC (Founded in 2020) Real Estate $5.2 million home in Salt Lake City, Utah (2023) Other Ventures Interest in luxury items (jewelry, cars)

Like many successful artists, YoungBoy likely works with financial advisors to manage his wealth and make investment decisions. However, the details of these arrangements are not public knowledge.

NBA Youngboy has now accumulated over 500 million streams on Spotify in 2024, doing so in just 71 days it’s his second fastest year to achieve this milestone. pic.twitter.com/I7atZlFR67 — Youngboy Access (@YoungboyAccess) March 13, 2024

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

NBA YoungBoy maintains a significant online presence, though he’s known for being somewhat erratic in his social media use. His primary platforms include:

YouTube: YoungBoy Never Broke Again (over 13 million subscribers)

Instagram: @neverbrokeagainllc (as of 2024, he doesn’t maintain a personal account)

Twitter: @GGYOUNGBOY (currently inactive)

Contact is typically made through his management team or record label for business inquiries. However, specific contact details are not publicly available for privacy and security reasons.

Conclusion

NBA YoungBoy’s story is one of remarkable talent and resilience in adversity. Rising from a troubled childhood in Baton Rouge, he has become one of his generation’s most successful and prolific rappers. His raw, emotional style and incredible work ethic have earned him a devoted fanbase and multiple chart-topping albums.

However, YoungBoy’s career has been far from smooth sailing. Legal troubles have repeatedly threatened his success, and his personal life remains complicated. Despite these challenges, he continues to produce hit after hit, maintaining his position as one of hip-hop’s most compelling voices.

As NBA YoungBoy moves into his mid-20s, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of his career and lifestyle.

Will he be able to navigate the challenges of fame and avoid the legal issues that have plagued him? Can he continue his incredible pace of music production while raising his large family? Only time will tell, but one thing is sure: NBA YoungBoy has already left an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape, and his story is far from over.