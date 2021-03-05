NBC Drama Series ‘La Brea’ Adds Four to Cast

The upcoming NBC drama sequence “La Brea” has added 4 new castmembers.

Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, and Lily Santiago have all joined the sequence. They be part of beforehand introduced solid members Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo.

Within the present, when an enormous sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a household in half, separating mom and son from father and daughter. When a part of the household discover themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they need to work to survive and uncover the thriller of the place they’re and if there’s a manner again residence.

Macken will play Gavin Harris, Eve’s lately estrange husband, filled with swagger and allure. Macken lately starred within the Syfy sequence “Nightflyers” and can also be identified for his function within the NBC medical drama “The Night time Shift.” He’s repped by ICM, Magnolia Leisure, and the Artists Partnership.

Martin will play Josh Harris, Gavin’s son who coasts by life on his wit, nice humorousness and an plain charisma. Martin was most lately seen within the CBS drama sequence “All Rise.” He’s repped by CAA and MGMT Leisure.

Seda will play Dr. Sam Velez. The daddy of a teenage woman, Velez carries himself like the overall of an Military. Seda beforehand starred within the NBC reveals “Chicago Hearth,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Justice,” as well as to an look on “Legislation & Order: SVU.” He additionally appeared within the HBO miniseries “The Pacific.” He’s repped by APA, Luber Roklin Leisure, and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn.

Santiago will play Veronica. Very inflexible and formal, she does her greatest to consolation and shield her youthful sister. Santiago is repped by Revolutionary Artists and Kipperman Administration.

David Applebaum is author and govt producer on “La Brea,” with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios additionally govt producing together with Ken Woodruff. Common Tv will produce.

“La Brea” was ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season together with the comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto.” All three reveals have been initially ordered to pilot as a part of the 2019-2020 pilot season, however manufacturing on almost each pilot throughout the published networks was suspended due to the pandemic.

(Pictured: Eoin Macken, left; Jon Seda, proper)