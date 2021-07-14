NBC Information Mocked For Record That ‘at Least Two’ Amazon Staff Surrender In Protest: ‘How Is This Information?’

NBC Information was once mocked on social media Wednesday after publishing a document that “a minimum of two” Amazon workers surrender after objecting to the web store promoting a e-book that paints transgenderism as a psychological sickness.

NBC’s April Glaser wrote a document headlined, “Amazon staff petition and two surrender over anti-LGBTQ e-book gross sales,” which detailed a couple of workers who resigned in fresh weeks to protest the corporate’s resolution to proceed to promote “Irreversible Harm: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” through Abigail Shrier.

Glaser’s document additionally mentions “a grievance posted to the corporate’s inside message board” and an employee-led petition calling for the elimination of the e-book. However NBC Information’ tweet to advertise the object was once rapidly lampooned.

Many have been baffled that two staffers quitting an organization that employs over 1.3 million other folks was once deemed newsworthy through NBC Information, whilst others roasted the individuals who surrender their jobs to protest a e-book.

“That’s lovely large information as a result of most effective like 8 other folks paintings at Amazon,” Babylon Bee creator Frank Fleming joked.

“It takes a large number of hubris to call for an organization whose unique goal was once to promote books to censor a specific e-book since the workers disagree with the e-book’s contents,” one critic spoke back. “What precisely have been they anticipating?”

Creator Chad Felix Greene spoke back that the 2 former staffers “clearly” didn’t hassle to learn the e-book. “Irreversible Harm, does now not body younger individuals who determine as transgender as mentally in poor health,” he wrote.

Shrier even took to Twitter herself to remark at the not-quite mass exodus.

Many others puzzled why the lack of two disgruntled staffers is newsworthy.

