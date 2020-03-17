NBC Makes Changes to 9 AM, 10 AM ‘Today’ Hours Due to Coronavirus

NBC Information will function taped segments in the course of the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours of “As we speak,” in accordance to an individual conversant in the matter, whereas co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin stay at residence, the newest change to a few of TV’s best-known information programming within the wake of the unfold of the coronavirus across the nation.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will proceed to anchor the morning franchise’s flagship 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. broadcast, this individual stated, after which present a reside information replace at 9 a.m. earlier than this system strikes into beforehand aired content material. Roker and Melvin, who’re instrumental in each the 7 a.m . and 9 a.m. broadcasts, won’t return to NBC Information’ New York headquarters. The preparations this individual stated, are topic to change as information and conditions evolve.

NBC Information declined to make executives obtainable for remark, however NBC Information President Noah Oppenheim stated in a memo late Sunday {that a} staffer who labored on the 9 a.m. hour had examined positively for the coronavirus, and that individuals who might got here inside shut contact had been being requested to self-quarantine.

The in-studio absence of Melvin and Roker makes manufacturing tougher for the present’s 9 a..m. hour, the place two different co-anchors – Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones – are each on go away. Dreyer not too long ago had a brand new child and Jones is on a medical break. The 10 a. m. hour is co-hosted by Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

In an Instagram publish Monday, Roker advised followers he was nicely however would seem on “As we speak” reside from his residence. He’s anticipated to supply climate updates from his kitchen, in accordance to the individual conversant in the matter.

The modifications are the newest to have an effect on among the nation’s most-watched information entities. CBS Information and ABC Information have additionally grappled with discoveries that workers who examined constructive for coronavirus. Among the networks have had to dispatch workers to make money working from home and to hold staffers extra distant from each other whereas of their residence studios.