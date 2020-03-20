NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A longtime NBC News worker has died after testing optimistic for the coronavirus, one of many first casualties of the illness among the many media trade.
Larry Edgeworth was a technician who labored in an tools room at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters, and died Thursday after testing optimistic for coronavirus. NBC News didn’t disclose his age. In a memo to staffers despatched Friday, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, citing Edgeworth’s spouse, stated he suffered from “different well being points that led him to succumb to the sickness.”
Edgeworth spent 25 years on the information division working as an audio technician. He had typically traveled with correspondents around the globe. “Lots of you have been lucky sufficient to work with Larry through the years, so you recognize that he was the man you wished by your aspect irrespective of the place you have been,” Lack wrote.
Edgeworth is survived by a spouse and two sons.
Some NBC News colleagues paid tribute to Edgeworth through social media
A number of information organizations are grappling with coronavirus. At CBS News, a handful of staffers have additionally examined optimistic, leading to logistical challenges. “CBS This Morning,’ the community’s morning program, has held forth from Washington, D.C. in addition to New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater, which is generally dwelling to “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.” The anchors for NBC’s “In the present day” program have scattered to totally different locations as nicely. Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been dispatched to remain at dwelling, and Savannah Guthrie can be working from dwelling after noticing a sore throat. All three have stated they’re OK.
“These previous few days have been unimaginably difficult for us all,” Lack wrote. “And we all know there shall be extra challenges and uncertainty forward. I wish to remind you that it’s extra necessary now than ever that you just deal with your self.”
