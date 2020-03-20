NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A longtime NBC News worker has died after testing optimistic for the coronavirus, one of many first casualties of the illness among the many media trade.

Larry Edgeworth was a technician who labored in an tools room at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters, and died Thursday after testing optimistic for coronavirus. NBC News didn’t disclose his age. In a memo to staffers despatched Friday, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, citing Edgeworth’s spouse, stated he suffered from “different well being points that led him to succumb to the sickness.”

Edgeworth spent 25 years on the information division working as an audio technician. He had typically traveled with correspondents around the globe. “Lots of you have been lucky sufficient to work with Larry through the years, so you recognize that he was the man you wished by your aspect irrespective of the place you have been,” Lack wrote.

Edgeworth is survived by a spouse and two sons.

Some NBC News colleagues paid tribute to Edgeworth through social media

The person on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him because the sound tech on our staff that coated the Romney marketing campaign in 2012. He known as me “slim,” and helped me put collectively my first resume tape. He was SO happy with his youngsters. He was hilarious. Yesterday he misplaced his combat with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

That is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who simply handed away as a result of COVID19. I adored him. He was stuffed with spirit and pleasure and humor. He was the professional of execs. We traveled in 2008 on a marketing campaign airplane for two months. He was a vivid mild each day. Larry, expensive, we are going to miss u pic.twitter.com/36Hg9WbiCG — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 20, 2020

A number of information organizations are grappling with coronavirus. At CBS News, a handful of staffers have additionally examined optimistic, leading to logistical challenges. “CBS This Morning,’ the community’s morning program, has held forth from Washington, D.C. in addition to New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater, which is generally dwelling to “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.” The anchors for NBC’s “In the present day” program have scattered to totally different locations as nicely. Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been dispatched to remain at dwelling, and Savannah Guthrie can be working from dwelling after noticing a sore throat. All three have stated they’re OK.

“These previous few days have been unimaginably difficult for us all,” Lack wrote. “And we all know there shall be extra challenges and uncertainty forward. I wish to remind you that it’s extra necessary now than ever that you just deal with your self.”

