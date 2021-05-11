NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Dangerous Moms’ Based on Spanish Format

NBC has given a pilot order to the one-hour drama “Dangerous Moms.”

The show is based on the Spanish series “Señoras del (h)AMPA.” The series is described as an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. The story becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.

The pilot is written and executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, whose past credits include “Claws,” “Criminal Minds,” and “ER.” Rachel Kaplan of Absecon Entertainment also executive produces along with Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter of Intrigue Entertainment, Arantxa Écija of Mediaset España Comunicación, and Santi Botello of Producciones Mandarina SL. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Sherman Barrois is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

The series marks the latest pilot order for NBC this pilot season, with the network announcing another such order for a sequel series to “Night Court” with John Larroquette returning and Melissa Rauch set to star and executive produce. NBC has also given out a number of series orders already, including one for a new “Law & Order” series set in a criminal defense firm that hails from franchise steward Dick Wolf and Carol Mendelsohn of “CSI” fame. Other series orders include the comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” as well as the dramas “Ordinary Joe” and “La Brea.”