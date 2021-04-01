NBC Orders Drama ‘Unusual Joe’ Starring James Wolk to Series

NBC has given a collection order to the drama “Unusual Joe.”

The present was initially picked up to pilot at NBC final pilot season, however was held till this yr due to the manufacturing shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection explores the three parallel lives of the present’s principal character (James Wolk) after he makes a pivotal selection at a crossroads in his life. The collection asks the query of how totally different life may look if you happen to made your resolution primarily based on love, loyalty or ardour.

Together with Wolk, the collection additionally stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail. Russel Buddy and Garret Lerner function writers and govt producers. Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of sixth & Idaho will even govt produce together with Howard Klein of three Arts. Adam Davidson directed and govt produced the pilot. twentieth Tv and Common Tv will function studios on the collection.

“I nonetheless bear in mind when Matt Reeves shared this ardour venture again once I labored at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from web page to display screen,” stated Lisa Katz, president of scripted content material, leisure and streaming for NBCUniversal. “We love how ‘Unusual Joe’ lets us expertise the common query of ‘what if’ by way of an unbelievable forged of characters and interesting storylines.”

NBC has now ordered 4 reveals to collection for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Together with “Unusual Joe,” the community has additionally ordered the drama “La Brea” in addition to the comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew.”