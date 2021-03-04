NBC Orders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Household Game Battle’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up on-screen once more, this time for a brand new one-hour recreation present entitled “Household Game Battle” for NBC.

The published community has ordered 10 episodes of the brand new collection that can characteristic Bell and Shepard as each hosts and rivals. Every episode will see Bell and Shepard be “adopted” into particular person households of 4 to compete in a collection of video games with a giant money prize up for grabs. NBC has not but introduced the particular quantity of that money prize.

“For one in all our first dates, I invited Dax over for a recreation evening at my home with a bunch of associates,” Bell stated. “He stated he fell in love with me there as a result of I used to be a really tiny particular person bossing everybody round. I fell in love with him too as a result of he’s a really massive one who may boss everybody round, however chooses to not. I’m so excited to host ‘Household Game Battle’ and play all day with my greatest good friend.”

“Kristen is my favourite human to work with,” Shepard stated. “She’s probably the most persistently humorous, playful and joyful scene companion I’ve ever had. She’s additionally extremely enjoyable to take a look at.”

That is the most recent skilled collaboration between husband and spouse duo Bell and Shepard. Earlier ones embrace the characteristic movies “Chips” (which Shepard directed and during which Bell starred), and “When In Rome”; “Hit and Run” and “The Boss,” all of which they acted alongside one another in. Shepard additionally visitor starred on episodes of Bell’s earlier scripted tv collection, “The Good Place” in 2018 and “Veronica Mars” in 2014.

“NBC is thrilled to be the community bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard collectively to host a recreation present for the primary time,” stated Jenny Groom, government vice chairman of unscripted content material for NBCUniversal. “We’ve been desirous to work with them as a duo for years. Their vitality is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and lovable. ‘Household Game Battle’ was born out of the true aggressive, but playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have in the direction of one another. We’re excited that we get to work with them as on digicam expertise and facet by facet as producing companions.”

“Household Game Battle” is impressed by Bell and Shepard’s antics on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present.” DeGeneres serves as an government producer on the collection, as do Bell and Shepard. Different government producers are Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen. The present hails from A Very Good Manufacturing and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv’s Warner Horizon division, in affiliation with Telepictures.

“Kristen and Dax are merely magnetic after they’re on display screen. They’re a spontaneously humorous and loving couple which might be additionally surprisingly aggressive on this fast-moving household competitors. They’re pure magic collectively,” stated Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv.

Casting for “Household Game Battle” is now open, with NBC particularly in search of household groups of 4. You may apply in your circle of relatives, or nominate a good friend, co-worker or different member of the family at http://www.venertainment.com.

Watch a clip of the inspiration for the present beneath.

