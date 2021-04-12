NBC Orders Two Female-Led Drama Pilots

NBC has ordered two extra drama pilots for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The primary is an untitled undertaking co-created by Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn, with Wootton having written the pilot. The undertaking is described as a high-stakes two-hander that includes two girls – a just lately captured sensible prison mastermind who orchestrates numerous coordinated financial institution heists for a mysterious goal, and the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will cease at nothing to foil her formidable plan.

Wootton and Coburn are each credited as writers and government producers on the undertaking, with Julie Plec and Emily Cummins additionally government producing below their My So-Known as Firm banner. Common Tv will produce, with My So-Known as-Firm below an total deal on the studio.

The second pilot is titled “Getaway” and hails from writers and government producers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland. In “Getaway,” a vacation spot marriage ceremony at an remoted luxurious resort shortly descends into chaos after a bunch of harmful criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of visitors, led by a fearless feminine military vet, will do every little thing they will to remain alive.

Together with Bailey and Kirland, John Davis and John Fox may also government produce through Davis Leisure, which is below an total take care of UTV.

Bailey, Davis, and Fox are additionally working collectively on the NBC drama pilot “Echo,” which was rolled from final yr as a result of manufacturing shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These two new pilot orders mark the primary new pilot orders for NBC this season, with the community nonetheless sorting by the entire exhibits that obtained rolled because of the pandemic. The broadcaster has already given out sequence orders to the dramas “Odd Joe” in addition to “La Brea,” together with the comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto.”