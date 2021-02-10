NBC Plans A.M. Broadcast of Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies

The Opening Ceremonies of the Summer time Olympics have lengthy been one thing reserved for primetime TV — a glitzy occasion that pulls massive crowds with spectacle and flash. For the 2021 model, nevertheless, NBC plans to make them accessible earlier than most viewers have had their first cup of espresso for the day.

NBC plans to pre-empt a complete day of programming on the opening day of the subsequent Summer time Olympics, providing a telecast of the early ceremonies as they occur reside on July 23, between 6:55 a.m. japanese and 11 a.m. japanese. They are going to be adopted by a mid-afternoon broadcast of NBC Information’ “In the present day,” three hours of afternoon protection and a re-broadcast of the opening occasion within the night. The break with custom comes after the Summer time Video games have been delayed by a yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic and as NBC’s mum or dad firm, Comcast, hopes to make good on a large $7.75 billion funding on rights for the Olympics within the U.S. between 2021 and 2032.

“Given the magnitude of this occasion, we wish to present viewers with as some ways to connect with it as attainable, reside or in primetime,” mentioned Pete Bevacqua, chairman, NBC Sports activities Group, in a ready assertion. NBC has by no means broadcast the Opening Ceremonies reside within the morning.

To distinguish its conventional broadcast of the opening extravaganza, NBC Sports activities will embrace particular protection of Crew USA. NBC will replay its primetime telecast in a single day.

NBCUniversal through the years has made extra Olympics content material accessible through digital means and has labored to transmit the Video games reside, even when their house base has been in nations the place the occasions happen in inconvenient instances for U.S. viewers. However the brand new plan means that, in a world the place customers count on increasingly content material to be made accessible at instances of their very own selecting, primetime is each time a person shopper needs it.

With the 2020 occasion scuttled, NBCUniversal faces new strain to re-capture what had been estimated to be greater than $1.2 billion in promoting dedicated to the showcase. The corporate had bought advert packages ranging in value from $1 million to $100 million or extra, relying on the quantity of stock concerned and the scope of every advertiser’s targets. Within the aftermath of the 2020 cancellation, some sponsors needed to stroll away from their offers, whereas others put a down cost on 2021 appearances.

And the 2021 Video games will probably be only one of three completely different sports activities pageants NBCU hopes to monetize in months to return. The corporate is slated to broadcast a Winter Olympics in 2022, together with Tremendous Bowl LVI.

To begin new conversations with Madison Avenue, NBCU has launched a brand new service it hopes will entice sponsors to speculate. The corporate has studied 671 completely different commercials that ran throughout its Olympics broadcasts from Rio and PyeongChang, together with 897 completely different thematic parts, and constructed fashions of how the commercials carried out based mostly on varied advertising targets, reminiscent of producing consciousness, model notion and search affect. NBCU is providing to evaluation artistic parts of Olympics artistic with sponsors to assist them perceive the place shopper reception is prone to stand.