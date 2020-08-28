NBC Pushes ‘This Is Us,’ Most Scripted Series to November

NBC has introduced its premiere dates for the autumn, which can see September and October be full of largely unscripted fare, whereas most scripted originals have been pushed.

The vast majority of the community’s large scripted reveals, together with “This Is Us,” its three “Chicago” dramas and “Regulation & Order: SVU” have been shunted again to November premiere dates due to COVID-19 manufacturing problems.

Nevertheless, there are fairly a couple of reveals lacking from the community’s earlier fall schedule announcement again in June. New “Regulation & Order” spinoff “Regulation & Order: Organized Crime” is nowhere to be discovered, and NBC is now saying it is not going to premiere till 2021, when it is going to be joined by fellow scripted newcomers “Kenan,” and “Mr. Mayor.”

A number of different returning reveals, together with “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Good Ladies,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” will likely be again in direction of the start of subsequent yr, in accordance to sources.

Solely two comedies will likely be prepared by the tip of October, specifically Martin Gero’s new socially distanced sequence “Connecting …,” and the sixth season of “Superstore.”

“The Voice” can even be again on TV in October, with a training lineup of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Check out the total record of NBC premiere dates beneath:

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night time Soccer” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m. ET)

“Weakest Hyperlink” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)