NBC Releases ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, NBC launched a trailer for the fifth season of “This Is Us,” and HBO Max renewed “Craftopia” for a second season.

CASTING

(*5*)Kathleen Turner will reprise her function within the third and remaining season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Technique.” The actor returns in her function of Roz Volander, a talented physician who has a unstable relationship with Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas). Within the upcoming season, Roz will be a part of her daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) in Los Angeles. Turner is represented by Buchwald and Tradition Group.

RENEWALS

HBO Max has renewed its competitors sequence “Craftopia” for a second season, set to debut in 2021. The eight-episode season, titled “Craftopia: Vacation Showdown” will function new contestants and creative challenges. The present is hosted and government produced by crafting professional Lauren Riihimaki, and Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher additionally government produce for B17 Leisure with Claire Kosloff signed on as showrunner.

DATES

The third season of “Yellowstone” will stream completely on Peacock beginning Nov. 22, along with the present’s first two seasons accessible on the platform. The scripted sequence, from Paramount Photos, stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the biggest, contiguous ranch in America. Amid shifting alliances and unsolved murders, the ranch is in fixed battle with these it borders; an Indian reservation, an increasing city and enterprise rivals. Season 3 ranked as probably the most watched exhibits throughout all cable networks year-to-date, and the season finale in August grew to become the most-watched episode within the present’s run to date.

Disney Plus will premiere the Nat Geo documentary particular “The Actual Proper Stuff” on Nov. 20. The two-hour documentary chronicles the true story of America’s first astronauts from the Mercury 7 mission and unveils never-before-seen archival footage, radio broadcast and residential films. “The Actual Proper Stuff” is produced by 1895 Movies for Nat Geo. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for its upcoming drama “Firefly Lane,” set to premiere in 2021. The sequence follows Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), two teenage women who bond over a tragic life occasion. Collectively, they expertise 30 years of ups and downs, till their bond is put to an final check. The sequence is predicated on the novel of the identical title by Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon, Heigl, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose additionally government produce with showrunner and creator Maggie Friedman. Watch the trailer beneath.

ABC launched a trailer for the second season of “For Life,” set to debut on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. Within the upcoming season, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) is motivated by the hope of reuniting along with his household and reclaiming his life. With the help of his family members, public defender Henry Roswell (Timothy Busfield) and former jail warden, Safiya Masry (Indira Varma), Aaron continues his battle in opposition to systemic injustice. Watch the trailer beneath.

(*5*)NBC unveiled a trailer for the fifth season of “That is Us.” The upcoming season will debut with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 27. The season picks up with Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Randall Pearson’s (Sterling Ok. Brown) first reunion since their huge combat. Watch the trailer beneath.

PARTNERSHIPS

2 Chainz and La La Anthony will host YouTube Originals‘ “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard.” The occasion will debut on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on YouTube and air on BET at 8 p.m. It is going to function performances from 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa and Tye Tribbett with FAMU’s Marching 100 and choir. The producers are Jesse Collins Leisure and Reside Nation City.

SPECIALS

World of Marvel introduced “Carry Again My Ghouls” Halloween particular, set for launch on Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT on the community’s YouTube web page. The occasion will function stars of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” Season 12, together with Jaida Essence Corridor who will ship a lip-sync efficiency of “I’m That Witch” and “Carry Again My Ghouls.” In the course of the “Time to Vote” section, in partnership with Vote Save America, Heidi N Closet and Brita will parody RuPaul’s “Peanut Butter” music video.

EVENTS

The Paley Heart for Media will launch its “Paley Entrance Row Offered by Citi sequence: The Superb Race” panel dialog on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Leisure on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The occasion will function the sequence’ host Phil Keoghan, co-creators and government producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. It’s moderated by Selection‘s senior TV editor Michael Schneider.

LATE NIGHT

(*5*)John Cusack, Leslie Jones and Woodkid will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” tonight, whereas Wilmer Valderrama shall be on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.”