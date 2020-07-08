NBC Sets ‘Weakest Hyperlink’ Revival with Jane Lynch – Variety

In in the present day’s TV Information Roundup, NBC set a “Weakest Hyperlink” revival with Jane Lynch as host, and Amazon Prime Video launched a teaser for Season 2 of “The Boys.”

DATES

Hulu has introduced that Season 2 of its comedy sequence “Pen15” will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 18. Season 2 consists of 14 episodes. The primary 7 will premiere on Sept. 18, whereas the remaining half will stream in 2021. The sequence comes from Awesomeness and is created, written and government produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Leisure and Debbie Liebling additionally function government producers. Watch the date announcement beneath.

BET Plus has introduced that “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” will launch solely on the platform on Aug. 27. Tyler Perry’s ultimate stage run as Madea exhibits him puling collectively viewers’s favourite characters for a household gathering. This system is government produced, directed and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed and Mark Swinton may also function government producers for Tyler Perry Studios.

Jay Mohr will launch his new stand-up particular “Jay Mohr: American Treasure” on July 21 via video-on-demand and digital rental companies. The particular options the comic speaking about his life story and showcasing his penchant for celeb impressions. Watch a trailer beneath.

Netflix introduced Sam Jay‘s first solo comedy particular “three within the Morning” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 4. Filmed on the Masquerade in Atlanta, Ga., Jay’s particular follows up her Netflix debut on “The Comedy Lineup Half 1.”

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has launched the teaser trailer for Season 2 of “The Boys,” giving followers a peek at how the vigilante group is faring on the run from the authorities. The brand new season will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 4. Watch the teaser beneath.

GREENLIGHTS

NBC has greenlit a 13-episode revival of the sport present “Weakest Hyperlink,” co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles manufacturing arm and Common Tv Different Studio. Jane Lynch is about to host and government produce. The sequence will start manufacturing later this yr. Ryan O’Dowd will function government producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who government produced the unique NBC run, will return in the identical function and in addition function showrunner.

LATE NIGHT

Amy Schumer and Jaime Harrison will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” with visitor host Billy Eichner.

INITIATIVES

TruTV has introduced a digital desk learn of its sitcom “I’m Sorry” to learn Communities in Faculties L.A, Variety has solely realized. Entrants can donate as little as $10 for an opportunity to win a job on the digital desk learn of the sequence pilot. Ten winners will obtain talking components on the desk learn, which can function sequence creator and star Andrea Savage and shock appearances from different castmates and celebrities. “I’m Sorry” is government produced by Savage and Joey Slamon; A24’s Ravi Nandan; Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay; and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.