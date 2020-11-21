NBC Sets ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Mr. Mayor’ Premiere Dates

In at this time’s TV information roundup, NBC set premiere dates for “Mr. Mayor” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and the Meals Community introduced the third season premiere date of “Grocery store Stakeout.”

CASTING

David Iacono has joined the forged of Showtime’s “Metropolis on a Hill” in a recurring function. He’ll painting Faust Aquino, Benny’s classmate and potential love curiosity, showing in key scenes with reverse Kevin Bacon. Iacono beforehand starred in “Grand Military,” “Social Distance” and “St. Vincent.” He’s represented by Natasha Matallana at Take 3 Expertise.

DATES

Time journal is partnering with NBC on “Time Individual of the Yr” broadcast particular, set to air on Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. The occasion will have fun influential folks in particular sectors, together with Businessperson of the Yr, Athlete of the Yr and Guardians of the Yr, chosen by Time editors. This system will even function unique interviews, in-depth profiles and musical performances.

The third season of “Grocery store Stakeout” will premiere on Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. on Meals Community. Every episode of the sequence, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, will function 4 new cooks who should persuade grocery retailer clients at hand over their carts to allow them to put together meals within the parking zone. The rotating panel of judges consists of Eddie Jackson, Antonia LoFaso and Aarti Sequeira.

NBC is about to premiere “Mr. Mayor” — a brand new comedy sequence from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock — on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. The sequence, starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, will observe a retired businessman, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles. The community additionally introduced that the second season of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is about to debut on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. Season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will proceed to observe the titular character (performed by Jane Levy) and her household as they grieve the lack of their patriarch, whereas Zoey nonetheless hears the inside feelings of these round her expressed in track. A brand new season of “The Wall” will even premiere on Jan. 4 at 10 p.m.



Animal Planet is about to debut a three-part particular, “Strolling With Elephants,” on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. The present will observe conservationist Levison Wooden for a close-up take a look at the elephant migration throughout Botswana, a journey fraught with dangers and risks. The particular is produced by October Movies, with Adam Bullmore as government producer and Alexis Girardet as producer. Keith Hoffman government produced for Animal Planet, and Sarah Russell is supervising producer.

PARTNERSHIPS

Credit score One Financial institution and World Wrestling Leisure introduced a multi-year partnership, which features a themed bank card that includes advantages tailor-made to sports activities followers. Credit score One Financial institution messaging will even be built-in into upcoming WWE pay-per-view occasions together with “Survivor Collection” and “WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.”

DEALS

Warner Bros. TV inked an total cope with Kimberly Latrice Jones, activist and co-writer of “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight.” Jones will collaborate with the studio on creating and producing authentic programming for all platforms, together with scripted dramas, comedies, unscripted sequence and authentic digital content material.

Simon & Schuster will publish a cookbook from Phil Rosenthal, titled “Anyone Feed Phil: The Folks, Tales, and Recipes,” in 2022, Selection has completely realized. “The followers have demanded this e-book and I can’t take the yelling,” provides Rosenthal. “Will probably be the following smartest thing to me placing you in a suitcase and taking you with me.” Justin Schwartz, vp and government editor at Simon & Schuster, acquired North American rights from Brandi Bowles of United Expertise Company. “As quickly as I noticed ‘Anyone Feed Phil’ on Netflix, I knew I needed to publish the tie-in cookbook,” stated Schwartz. “Whether or not he’s eating in a four-star restaurant with a world-class chef or consuming stay octopus in a fish market, Phil Rosenthal makes you wish to be there with him, laughing collectively all over the meal. He’s just like the adventurous foodie uncle I by no means had, however actually want I did. The e-book will inform never-heard-before tales and embrace behind-the-scenes photographs, to not point out function recipes for all probably the most scrumptious dishes, making it essential companion for followers. Rosenthal’s unscripted Netflix sequence, “Anyone Feed Phil,” is presently in its fourth season.

LATE NIGHT

Leslie Mann, Colin Quinn and SAINt JHN will likely be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.”