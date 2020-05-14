NBC Sports Announcers Take Pay Cut – Variety

Mike Tirico, Al Michaels, and Dan Hicks are among the many NBC Sports on-air personalities who will take a pay lower for the remainder of the 12 months, the newest TV-sports group to comply with wage reductions within the wake of the results of the nation’s coronavirus pandemic on the sports activities enterprise.

“Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they might contribute to serving to our firm at this tough time, and all have voluntarily accepted short-term pay reductions,” mentioned Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group, in a ready assertion. “It’s one other reminder of the actually nice group we’ve at NBC Sports, and the way we’re all working collectively to get by means of this immense problem.” NBC Sports boasts telecasts of “Sunday Evening Soccer’ in addition to NHL video games and Premier League soccer.

The pay cuts had been reported beforehand by Sports Enterprise Journal.

The transfer by the NBC Sports workers follows related wage maneuvers for expertise at ESPN and Fox Sports. High ESPN announcers agreed to a 15% pay lower over the course of three months, whereas Fox Sports on-air staffers agreed to the same discount.

NBCUniversal and its company guardian, Comcast, has made no secret of the challenges it faces because of the pandemic. The corporate’s theme parks have closed. Its deliberate 2020 telecast of the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. And advert gross sales have slowed in latest weeks. Senior executives at NBCU took a 20% lower in wage, whereas these being paid greater than $100,000 noticed compensation lowered by 3%.

Cuts at NBC Sports are more likely to fall within the 5% to 10% vary, in response to an individual accustomed to the matter, however salaries are anticipated to remain at these ranges for the remainder of 2020.