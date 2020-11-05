NBC to Air ‘Choice 2020: Election Particular’ (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, NBC will air “Choice 2020: Election Particular,” and PBS will premiere “ Ledisi Reside: A Tribute to Nina Simone.”

PROGRAMMING

Tonight, NBC will air “Choice 2020: Election Particular” dwell from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The station’s East Coast associates may have the choice to air the particular from 7 to 8 p.m., whereas West Coast stations will air native protection from 8 to 9 p.m., then “The Wall” from 9 to 10 p.m. and “Dateline NBC” from 10 to 11 p.m. The season finale of “American Ninja Warrior,” initially scheduled to air tonight, will now air on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

To accommodate tonight’s election protection, ABC will air “Your Voice, Your Vote” at 10 p.m., as a substitute of “The Con,” whereas CBS is airing “CBS News 2020: America Decides – Nonetheless Counting” at 10 p.m., following “The Superb Race.”

SPECIALS

“Ledisi Reside: A Tribute to Nina Simone,” a particular performance-based occasion starring singer Ledisi, will premiere Nov. 28 on PBS, Selection has discovered solely. Throughout the present, which was recorded in Las Vegas, the Grammy-nominated star performs a mixture of rhythm and blues, classical and jazz songs from Simone in honor of the artist’s affect within the Nineteen Fifties and Sixties. Ledisi will carry out “My Child Simply Cares for Me,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “4 Ladies” and “Bother in Thoughts.” This system is produced by Fig Road Movies and Bounce.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will welcome Kerry Washington, Sen. Cory Booker and Gregory Porter, whereas Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and Frequent that includes Black Thought will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Shepard Smith, Leon Bridges and Fortunate Daye will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome Leslie Jones. Geraldo Cadava and Evan Osnos will seem on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”