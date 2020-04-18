NBC to Re-Air ‘Blacklist’ Episode in Brian Dennehy’s Honor – Variety

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, NBC introduced it’s re-airing anepisode of “The Blacklist” to honor the current passing of Brian Dennehy and Variety bought an unique featurette of Quibi’s thriller sequence “The Stranger.”

PROGRAMMING

NBC has introduced it’s re-airing a particular episode of “The Blacklist” in honor of the present’s former visitor star, Brian Dennehy, who handed away on April 16. The episode, set to air April 17 at 9 p.m., delves into the backstory of Dennehy’s character, Dominic Wilkinson, and his relationship along with his daughter, Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek). The episode, “Rassvet,” occurred largely in the previous with a give attention to the present’s mythology, with no common “Blacklist” case of the week. “Rassvet” initially aired virtually a yr in the past, on April 26, 2019.

Hockey stars, Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin will headline the following version of #HockeyAtHome on April 20 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Gretzky, a former skilled hockey participant, will be part of Washington Capital famous person Ovechkin in their first-ever joint interview. The pair will focus on the state of the NHL, their love for the game and Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s 894 profession purpose report. #HockeyAtHome is a weekly interview sequence with present and former gamers and coaches, carried out remotely by broadcast personalities and celebrities. The interview will premiere on NBCSN; SN; NHL.com; and the NHL’s Fb, IGTV and YouTube platforms.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Victoria Thompson has been named government producer of multi-platform tasks, ABC Information introduced. Thompson helped construct a multi-platform mannequin along with her work on “The Dropout” which is being become an upcoming Hulu sequence. In her new function Thompson will probably be accountable for replicating that mannequin by overseeing ABC Information tasks that can span podcast, non-fiction sequence, specials, and scripted types which will be distributed throughout the Walt Disney Tv Group and streaming companions. She is going to report to Mike Kelley, vice chairman of platforms, to maximize the worth of those tasks throughout the Walt Disney Tv Group and streaming companions and Thompson will work carefully with Roxanna Sherwood, senior government producer of platforms, to develop and produce tasks that may be tailored into quite a few codecs.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Veena Sud‘s new drama for Quibi, “The Stranger,“ will stream on the platform betwen April 13 adn 27, and Variety has obtained an unique behind-the-scenes featurette of the present. The sequence follows a younger rideshare driver (Maika Monroe), who quickly learns the passenger that has entered her automotive is a murderous psychopath with the intention of discovering his subsequent sufferer. “The Stranger” is written, directed and government produced by Sud. Dane DeHaan and Avan Jogia additionally star. Watch the unique featurette beneath.