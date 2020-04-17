NBC’s One Chicago: Ranking Fireplace, P.D. And Med’s Season Finales

3. Chicago Med – “A Needle In The Coronary heart”

Within the episode that finally turned Chicago Med’s Season 5 finale, Crockett’s previous got here again to hang-out him when he was accused of murdering someone years in the past in New Orleans. The case was closed (as confirmed to CinemaBlend by the Med showrunners) after Natalie made a discovery. Hannah and Will hit a bump within the highway, however Will determined to belief her. Dr. Charles realized that teenage ladies might be extra difficult than he accounted for along with his daughter again in his life, and April and Ethan clearly realized that they might have been hasty in ending their relationship.