NBCU Removes Racist WWE Segments From Peacock

As WWE Community is about to maneuver completely to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service subsequent month, the media firm is eradicating objectionable materials from the wrestling franchise’s archives.

WWE is shutting down WWE Community as a standalone service within the U.S. as of April 4, when clients might want to have a Peacock subscription to entry the content material. Forward of the cutover, Peacock has been on-boarding WWE Community’s 17,000-plus-hour library of previous programming — however a few of WWE’s racist and controversial bits from years previous are getting expunged within the transition.

Peacock started including WWE Community content material March 18, and followers have since observed that some older content material is lacking.

Among the many deleted scenes: A piece of WWE’s “Survivor Collection occasion from November 2005, by which chairman/showman Vince McMahon is proven backstage cheerfully greeting John Cena utilizing the n-word inside earshot of a confounded Booker T, who says, “Inform me he didn’t simply say that.”

Additionally reduce by Peacock is the WrestleMania 6 match from 1990 between the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Unhealthy Information Brown, by which Piper (a white performer) appeared in half-blackface to tackle his Black opponent. NBCU’s edits to the WWE archive programming have been first reported by PWInsider.

The content material that’s now not obtainable by way of Peacock has been beforehand obtainable on the WWE Community platform. Since 2014, WWE Community has included this disclaimer on older materials: “The next program is introduced in its authentic type. It could include some content material that doesn’t mirror WWE’s company views and will not be appropriate for all viewers. WWE characters are fictitious and don’t mirror the private lives of the actors portraying them. Viewer discretion is suggested.” The service additionally has allowed person to dam entry to chose packages utilizing WWE Community’s parental-control settings.

Reps for NBCU and WWE declined to remark. The content material in query is being eliminated for distribution on Peacock to adapt with NBCU’s requirements and practices insurance policies, a supply accustomed to the scenario instructed Selection.

As beforehand introduced, below the businesses’ multiyear deal, WWE Community content material together with all pay-per-view occasions will probably be obtainable on Peacock Premium with advertisements, frequently priced at $4.99 per thirty days (half the $9.99 month-to-month price of WWE Community). WWE Community additionally will probably be obtainable on the $9.99/month ad-free model of Peacock Premium. As well as, Peacock Premium with advertisements is included at no extra price for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex clients and Cox Contour clients.

NBCU beforehand mentioned will probably be frequently including WWE Community archive content material to Peacock, aiming to have the total library together with all PPV occasions obtainable earlier than SummerSlam 2021.