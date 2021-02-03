NBCU Restructures Entertainment Content Team Under Rovner, Lays Off 50

NBCUniversal has finalized its organizational construction beneath new tv and streaming leisure chief Susan Rovner, a transfer that features 50 layoffs, principally within the content material division.

Scripted content material president Lisa Katz’s crew now consists of Cara Dellaverson and Alex Sepiol, who’ve been tapped to collectively lead drama improvement and present programming as government VPs of drama collection. Dellaverson, who joined NBCU in 2015, was most just lately exec VP of drama programming. Longtime NBCU vet Sepiol was most just lately exec VP of scripted improvement for NBCU’s leisure and life-style group and direct-to-consumer.

In the meantime, Jeff Meyerson will head comedy improvement and present programming as exec VP of comedy collection, and Michael Sluchan is ready to guide motion pictures, children programming and co-productions as exec VP of present collection and co-productions. Meyerson was beforehand senior VP of comedy improvement, whereas Sluchan was most just lately exec VP of present scripted programming and restricted collection for the leisure and life-style networks and direct-to-consumer.

On the unscripted aspect beneath expertise competitors and recreation present head Jenny Groom, Sharon Vuong — who joined the corporate as senior VP of different programming and improvement in 2020 from CBS — has been named senior VP of unscripted improvement, whereas Shelby Shaftel will oversee the present aspect as senior VP of unscripted present programming. Shaftel was most just lately senior VP of different programming and improvement.

Moreover, within the life-style and docuseries division, unscripted content material exec VP Rod Aissa has tapped Rachel Smith to be exec VP of unscripted improvement and Shari Levine as exec VP of unscripted present manufacturing. Smith was beforehand exec VP of improvement for Bravo and E!, whereas Levine was most just lately exec VP of manufacturing for Bravo, overseeing unique collection.

NBCU present programming exec VP Bruce Evans and Peacock comedy improvement exec VP Dan Shear are departing as a part of the restructure, in keeping with a supply acquainted with the matter. Of the 50 workers which can be exiting, the bulk are throughout the content material crew, with others in scheduling, acquisitions and advertising, and in keeping with a supply near the state of affairs, are a part of NBCU’s beforehand introduced reorg plans. Per a supply, Tuesday’s motion ought to mark the tip of the vast majority of layoffs throughout the firm within the wake of its restructuring.