NBCU Sustainability Director on Firm’s Eco-Friendly Production Efforts

The connection between human exercise and the ecosystem has at all times been prime of thoughts for Shannon Bart.

“Sustainability is concerning the well being of our complete society,” says the NBCUniversal sustainability director, who’s accountable for implementing the corporate’s Sustainable Production Program throughout greater than 70 movie and TV units worldwide.

“We usually consider having a inexperienced set with recycling and fewer water bottles, and the environmental facet of sustainability, however for a very long time we’ve wished to broaden our view of that with our manufacturing groups,” she says. “What this pandemic has actually carried out is given us particular examples of this, and introduced it residence.”

As productions start to renew, Bart speaks with Selection about discovering the intersection of sustainability and well being and security protocols put in place for COVID-19 — and why lowering our eco-footprint is extra vital than ever.

What does your work appear to be now, in contrast with pre-pandemic?

Plenty of the practices now we have put in place should not impacted by COVID. If you happen to’re huge systematic areas of focus, for instance, NBCUniversal has been a champion of LED set lighting for a very long time, and that’s nonetheless transferring ahead. LED set lighting makes use of as much as 70% or 80% much less vitality than customary typical set lighting. It is usually so much cooler. We don’t must run the AC as a lot when now we have extra LED lighting on the stage. And what’s fascinating about that with COVID is that there are numerous advantages. You may change the colour and dim them remotely, so it’s a approach to have [fewer] our bodies near the set and to have a faster response if wanted.

Different issues that now we have been working on which are really being accelerated by the present disaster is that NBCUniversal has been lowering the quantity of hard-copy paperwork that [we’ve used] all through the manufacturing course of for quite a few years. We’re a pacesetter in digitizing workflow. I feel we had been one of many first studios to implement digital begin packets throughout our U.S.-based TV productions. We at the moment are digitizing further processes and can be increasing throughout Canada.

How do you strategy new mandates, like the usage of PPE on set, from a eco-friendly perspective?

We do enable and encourage reusable fabric face masks, and lots of people do use these. However in fact there can be single-use PPE used as nicely. There are some instances the place it makes extra sense or it’s what the manufacturing must do. We wish to be sure that PPE doesn’t make its method into waterways as a result of it turns into single-use plastic air pollution, so I feel everyone seems to be being aware and really cautious to correctly get rid of PPE when it’s carried out. In numerous instances it does go into the trash. There’s a approach to recycle PPE, but it surely’s actually restricted. There is just one firm that recycles PPE, and we do have productions which are partaking with that firm to gather their PPE and ship it for recycling.

What about catering?

Earlier than, we had been in a position to donate our extra catering meals. The way in which productions at the moment are serving lunch is in prepackaged, single-serving bins. We’re not seeing the identical additional meals that occurred earlier than. That stated, we’re working to arrange donation protocols if, for some purpose, we do have additional catering of the single-use bins, or if a manufacturing wanted to order greater than they will really use. It’s going to look totally different as a result of we wish to ensure we aren’t introducing an out of doors get together to our crew that’s retaining so secure.

What are the largest challenges you face?

We had made numerous progress lowering single-use plastics, particularly water bottles on set and utilizing primarily solely reusable dishes and mugs within the workplace and on-set catering. It’s comprehensible that the No. 1 precedence is the well being and security of all of our forged and crew, and in lots of instances which means that our productions have needed to cease utilizing reusables and exchange them with single-use beverage containers and single-use meals service gadgets. A method now we have been managing this problem is to supply gadgets which were comprised of renewable supplies or supplies which are best to recycle.

How do you encourage others to remain environmentally aware within the face of a pandemic?

I’m beginning all of our conferences now with an acknowledgment of the pandemic and the way, traditionally, pandemics and new viruses get launched to people as a result of now we have disrupted pure techniques. We do have a dialog that connects the dots between the pandemic, sustainability, local weather change, environmental justice and what we will do in manufacturing to be sure that we’re a part of the answer.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

