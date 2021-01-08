NBCUniversal and Charter Communications Set Distribution Deal

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications introduced Thursday a multi-year distribution renewal settlement that can permit broadband and video subscribers of Charter’s Spectrum service—about 30 million prospects throughout 41 states—continued entry to NBCUniversal channels.

The brand new deal consists of distribution of NBCU’s direct-to-consumer service Peacock. Charter broadband and video prospects can be supplied an prolonged free trial of the service as as a part of their subscriptions.

“We stay up for delivering our industry-leading community content material portfolio, in addition to the sturdy assortment of authentic and library content material in our Peacock Premium providing, to Charter’s subscribers in every single place,” mentioned Matt Bond, Chairman, Content material Distribution, NBCUniversal.

Charter will proceed to supply its Spectrum customers the next channels from the Comcast subsidiary: NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Community, Common Children, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable Information (NECN), and NBC Sports activities Community, in addition to 5 of NBC’s Regional Sports activities Networks: NBC Sports activities Bay Space, NBC Sports activities Washington, NBC Sports activities Northwest, NBC Sports activities Boston, and NBC Sports activities Chicago.