NBCUniversal CEO ‘Fairly Assured’ Tokyo Summer Olympics Will Happen

Comcast and NBCUniversal leaders are hopeful that the summer season Olympic Video games will likely be held in Tokyo later this yr regardless of uncertainty concerning the feasibility of enormous gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I imagine there will likely be an Olympics. I hope there will likely be an Olympics. That’s our greatest intelligence at the moment,” Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts mentioned Thursday in the course of the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings name.

The Olympics represents an infinite quantity of enterprise for Comcast’s NBCUniversal each two years, from $2 billion in advert gross sales and sponsorship offers to programming throughout its portfolio of broadcast and cable networks, and now to be prolonged to the fledgling streaming platform Peacock.

“We’re fairly assured that the Olympics are going to occur,” NBCU chief govt Jeff Shell mentioned on the decision. “Advertisers are additionally optimistic the Olympics are coming.”

The summer season video games in Tokyo have been delayed final yr because the COVID-19 contagion unfold around the globe, which made untenable the prospect of a three-week occasion bringing individuals from all corners of the earth collectively for athletic competitors. Final yr, NBCU had offered about 90% of the advert stock for the 2020 summer season video games, or about $1.25 billion.

The 2020 video games, which have been to have been held July 24-Aug. 9, have been postponed by a yr final March. The video games at current are scheduled to start on July 23, though skepticism stays if circumstances will enable for typical occasion. Roberts’ pointed to profitable containment and bubble-creation efforts by varied leagues, from Europe’s prime soccer leagues to the NFL and NBA within the U.S.

Roberts additionally famous that the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing, set for Feb. 4-20 of subsequent yr, are additionally across the nook.

“We’re very hopeful and imagine they’ll discover a solution to safely and efficiently have the Olympics,” Roberts mentioned. “It will be a tremendous second for the world to return again collectively in any case that we’ve been by means of.”