NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal’s just lately appointed CEO, has examined optimistic for coronavirus, Selection has confirmed.

In a memo to employees, Shell stated he was identified with the virus regardless of being asymptomatic. He advised staff that he’ll self-quarantine and earn a living from home indefinitely whereas he recovers.

“I just lately have been feeling below the climate and simply discovered that I’ve examined optimistic for Covid-19,” Shell wrote. “Though the virus has been robust to deal with, I’ve managed to work remotely in LA and am bettering on daily basis.”

Beginning final week, NBCUniversal staff had already been directed to earn a living from home in an effort to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus. In Shell’s memo, NBCU disclosed that it has dedicated $150 million to help staff affected by coronavirus-related job disruptions.

“Lots of you, like me, are working from residence whereas making an attempt to steadiness household commitments and different challenges, and I do know this isn’t simple,” Shell stated. “However for these of you who can do your jobs from residence, it’s completely essential that you simply achieve this.”

NBCUniversal’s total enterprise has been grappling with coronavirus. Most movie and TV operations have been suspended, theme parks are briefly shuttered, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and late-night exhibits try to function remotely.

“To that finish, we now have dedicated over $150 million throughout our movie, tv and parks companies to assist our staff and different employees, and to a minimum of partially bridge the interval earlier than regular operations can restart,” Shell stated.

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime NBC Information worker who labored as a technician on the firm’s 30 Rock headquarters, died final week after testing optimistic for coronavirus. He was one of many first casualties from the illness among the many media business.

“Sadly, certainly one of our colleagues was not in a position to get well from the virus. Final week we discovered Larry Edgeworth, a beloved audio technician at NBC Information, handed away, and our hearts exit to his household, buddies and associates,” Shell stated.

Although quite a few high-profile figures, similar to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen, have gone public with their diagnoses, Shell is the primary main studio government to announce he has coronavirus.

“Please proceed to care for yourselves,” Shell concluded his memo. “I acknowledge how difficult these occasions are for everybody — each professionally and personally — and respect all that you simply do for this firm.”

Learn the total memo beneath:

It’s onerous to imagine my final observe to you was simply two weeks in the past. I do know lots of you share the sensation that currently every day looks like per week! We are going to all get by way of this tough time collectively, however as we begin to settle into our new regular, I discover it useful to consider issues in two buckets: the brief time period, and what comes after.

Within the brief time period, the objectives are easy. Deal with one another and care for our viewers. Caring for one another means working from residence. Lots of you, like me, are working from residence whereas making an attempt to steadiness household commitments and different challenges, and I do know this isn’t simple. However for these of you who can do your jobs from residence, it’s completely essential that you simply achieve this. This would be the case for a while. Whereas I can’t provide you with an finish date, I can commit that we are going to give everybody ample warning earlier than we ask you to return to the workplace.

The opposite purpose to earn a living from home is that within the occasion you contract the virus, it should restrict the variety of your colleagues you inadvertently expose. As a few of you now know, I actually am on this class. I just lately have been feeling below the climate and simply discovered that I’ve examined optimistic for Covid-19. Though the virus has been robust to deal with, I’ve managed to work remotely in LA and am bettering on daily basis.

Sadly, certainly one of our colleagues was not in a position to get well from the virus. Final week we discovered Larry Edgeworth, a beloved audio technician at NBC Information, handed away, and our hearts exit to his household, buddies and associates.

Given the very important public service position of NBC Information, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo and our native stations, lots of our colleagues want to enter the workplace so we will inform the world what’s going on. Their braveness has been an inspiration and has made us all proud to work at this firm. I wish to thank this group for their dedication and dedication. I additionally wish to commend our Operations and Know-how group, which has seamlessly stored us on the air and enabled us to work remotely below difficult circumstances.

From morning to late night time, our expertise and information anchors have additionally been doing their half to tell and entertain from their houses. From Savannah reporting from her basement and Al doing the climate from his lounge to Jimmy performing his monologue on his entrance steps and Seth internet hosting his new phase, A Nearer Look, from residence to Maria Celeste internet hosting Al Rojo Vivo from her eating room, and lots of CNBC, native stations and E! Information correspondents reporting from residence as effectively – we proceed to ship one of the best in dwell information and leisure, regardless of the circumstances.

Moreover, to disseminate our information as extensively as doable, we now have made MSNBC and CNBC obtainable to all video prospects, no matter their subscription bundle. Plus, our streaming service NBC Information Now has expanded its protection and our native stations are additionally streaming their newscasts.

Clearly, most of our enterprise shouldn’t be working usually. Our theme parks are briefly closed. Our sports activities productions are paused, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. And most of our movie and TV manufacturing all over the world has been suspended. We’re working to renew these actions as quickly as doable, however after all not till it’s protected to take action. Within the meantime, we acknowledge {that a} sudden halt to manufacturing creates a big monetary hardship for many. To that finish, we now have dedicated over $150 million throughout our movie, tv and parks companies to assist our staff and different employees, and to a minimum of partially bridge the interval earlier than regular operations can restart.

Regardless of these manufacturing challenges, the corporate has completed an excellent job discovering modern methods to ship content material to our audiences at a time when persons are at residence and are wanting for leisure greater than ever. On the movie aspect, we introduced our motion pictures can be obtainable within the residence on the identical day as their world theatrical releases. Titles together with The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma at the moment are obtainable to lease on hottest on-demand providers worldwide. Our tentpole animated movie from DreamWorks Animation, Trolls World Tour, can be obtainable April 10th and I hope lots of you should have time to get pleasure from it at residence along with your households.

So right here is the excellent news…whereas the brief time period is difficult, what comes after seems extremely shiny. Our guardian firm Comcast is robust and is doing an excellent job retaining a big a part of this nation linked. And once we assume forward to 2021, we now have so much to stay up for. The virus will cross, our world will return to regular, and when it does, we can be poised to have one of many busiest and most fun years in our firm’s historical past.

2021 will carry the opening of a brand new theme park in Beijing, adopted by the Tokyo Olympics (adopted in early 2022 by one other Olympics, a Tremendous Bowl and the World Cup!). We could have the return of our tentpole movies like F9 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and an avalanche of latest TV exhibits. And all of this can serve to supercharge our critically necessary Peacock streaming service, which can launch as deliberate this 12 months whereas persons are residence, after which use promotion just like the world has by no means seen in 2021 to develop. The current could also be difficult, however it’s unattainable to not really feel optimistic in regards to the future.

Within the meantime, please proceed to care for yourselves. I acknowledge how difficult these occasions are for everybody – each professionally and personally – and respect all that you simply do for this firm.