NBCUniversal: Channing Dungey and Others in the Running for Top Job

Hardly ever has a high-level TV-exec job opening been introduced fairly so loudly.

When NBCUniversal pulled the set off on a large reorganization of its tv enterprise final week, the firm made clear that one key place in the new construction had but to be crammed — a brand new head of leisure programming who would oversee artistic choices for NBC, cable channels together with USA and Bravo, and fledgling streaming service Peacock. A model of that function had, as Selection reported previous to the reorg, been provided to Netflix local-language originals chief Bela Bajaria, who turned it down.

However when the job opening was successfully posted on Thursday, hypothesis instantly started swirling about who may in the end land the function.

The interior title mostly being surfaced is that of Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Common Tv. A extremely regarded artistic govt, Igbokwe runs a studio that has produced a number of collection for outdoors streamers, most just lately “Little America” for Apple TV Plus, “4 Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu, and “Russian Doll” for Netflix. Igbokwe additionally beforehand served as head of drama growth at NBC, so she understands the internal working of the still-valuable broadcast community.

However sources at NBCUniversal have waved off rumors of Igbokwe’s elevation. One motive is that the exec could also be in line for one other job — succeeding her boss Bonnie Hammer, who oversees each UTV and Common Content material Productions, ought to Hammer retire at the finish of her present contract subsequent 12 months.

One other title now being floated is that of Kevin Reilly, who simply final week was pushed out as head of content material for HBO Max and the Turner cable networks. Hiring Reilly wold do nothing to instantly enhance upper-level variety at NBCUniversal following the exit of NBC Leisure chairman Paul Telegdy amid allegations of racist, sexist, and homophobic conduct. However as a veteran TV exec, Reilly served earlier stints as programming president for Fox and NBC, and his latest flip with Max, albeit quick, provides him perception into creating content material for streaming. Reilly is claimed to have met with NBCU officers about the job previous to his exit from WarnerMedia.

Susan Rovner, president of Warner Bros. Tv, can be believed to have been approached about the function. Rovner’s title enters the combine amid huge restructuring at WarnerMedia that’s impacting Warner Bros. and its tv operations with heavy layoffs. Channing Dungey, VP of authentic content material at Netflix and former president of ABC Leisure, can be stated to be the topic of curiosity from NBCU. However though Dungey, widespread and revered in the Hollywood artistic neighborhood, has usually been at the prime of employers’ want lists, it’s unclear whether or not she may very well be tempted to go away Netflix, which has weathered the pandemic-fueled recession higher than almost any pure media firm.

Different executives are believed to be into account as effectively. No choice has but been made concerning who will fill the vacant place. An NBCU spokesperson declined to remark.

One issue that will hinder NBCU because it makes an attempt to zero in on a top-tier candidate is the method in which the search has spilled into public view. Information that Bajaria turned the job down implies that whoever accepts it will likely be recognized to haven’t been the firm’s first alternative. And in saying the restructure, NBCUniversal assigned many senior duties for cable and broadcast — together with spending and windowing — to Frances Berwick, who was named head of a newly shaped leisure enterprise unit.

Whoever finally ends up with the programming job should be comfy sharing authority with Berwick, a cable veteran whose programming strengths lie in unscripted. However in the present setting, with job safety all over the place challenged as media corporations streamline, which may not be a nasty prospect.

—Joe Otterson and Michael Schneider contributed to this report.