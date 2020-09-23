NBCUniversal Promotes Inclusion Exec Janine Jones-Clark

Government Janine Jones-Clark has expanded her position at NBCUniversal.

Jones-Clark has been named govt vp, inclusion – expertise and content material, NBCUniversal movie, tv and streaming. In her new place, she is going to proceed to supervise range, inclusion and fairness methods for Common Filmed Leisure Group underneath Donna Langley. She may even now reporting to Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal tv and streaming, and Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Common Studio Group. Jones-Clark will work throughout all the NBCU content material portfolio to assist develop packages that promote inclusion on and off display.

“Janine and her group have elevated Common’s inclusion efforts with a concentrate on rising numerous storytelling and creating industry-first opportunties for underrepresented voices,” mentioned Langley. “As a direct results of Janine’s management, now we have extra inclusive voices in our {industry} who’re main the best way. I’m thrilled that she shall be uniting the content material portfolios, persevering with to drive progress and develop technique for systemic change that advantages our group and the broader media panorama.”

“We’ve admired the initiatives that Janine has cultivated with Donna at UFEG and are excited to convey her experience to all the NBCUniversal Leisure portfolio,” mentioned Lazarus and Igbokwe in a joint assertion. “We’re dedicated to supporting the subsequent era of changemakers and storytellers, guaranteeing range in our workforce and on our productions, and offering entry to our {industry} by mentorship and coaching packages. With Janine’s experience, and a collaborative technique throughout our companies, we are able to additional influence our tradition in a constructive and significant method.”

Jones-Clark most not too long ago served as head of inclusion – expertise and content material for UFEG, which she joined in 2017.