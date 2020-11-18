NBCUniversal Takes Global Distribution on My Name Is Francesco Totti

NBCUniversal Global Distribution has closed a deal for all worldwide rights outdoors Italy, Germany and the U.Ok. on Italian soccer icon doc “My Name Is Francesco Totti,” an intimate take a look at the life and profession of long-time A.S. Roma group captain Francesco Totti.

Directed by Rome native Alex Infascelli (“S Is for Stanley”) who had entry to its star and many archival materials – together with residence motion pictures and pictures from Totti and his household – the high-profile piece is narrated by Totti. On the night time earlier than his farewell to soccer the group captain principally relives his life as if he have been watching it as a film, collectively along with his followers, his group, and collectively his native Rome, town that in his lengthy trustworthy profession he has come to encapsulate like few others.

The deal was inked between Sky Studios and Italian gross sales firm Imaginative and prescient Distribution Worldwide, during which Sky is a accomplice. NBCUniversal, a Sky sister firm, will deal with distribution of the “Totti” doc on behalf of Sky Studios in all territories worldwide besides Italy, Germany and the U.Ok., the place Imaginative and prescient Distribution had already closed offers with Sky as a broadcaster.

In an interview with Selection final month, when “Totti” launched from the Rome Movie Pageant, Infascelli stated that the doc transcends the soccer world.

He referred to as his movie a homage to Rome, similar to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Nice Magnificence” and different movies that depict Rome.

“Totti is a monument, as he defines himself,” Infascelli stated. “I believe that for viewers outdoors Italy the movie is a manner of taking a stroll inside Rome and Roman soccer, which in the end is the Colosseum; the large area,” he added, noting that “It’s like seeing a contemporary gladiator telling his story within the first individual.”

“My Name is Francesco Totti” is produced by The Condo and Wildside, that are each Fremantle models, with Capri Leisure and Fremantle, and likewise Imaginative and prescient Distribution and Rai Cinema in collaboration with Sky and Amazon Prime Video.