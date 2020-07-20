NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Ups Beau Ferrari to Chairman

Beau Ferrari has been promoted to the position of Chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, succeeding Cesar Conde who departed to head up NBCUniversal Information Group in Might.

In his new position, Ferrari will oversee the corporate’s media portfolio which incorporates the Telemundo broadcast community. He’ll report to straight to NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus, and direct a considerable portfolio inside NBCU which additionally includes leisure, sports activities, information, cable, international studios and 30 native stations.

“Beau is a robust chief with extraordinary enterprise acumen and deep media expertise throughout all media platforms and the Hispanic market. Throughout his three years with the corporate, he has made an incredible influence as Telemundo grew to become one among NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing companies,” stated Lazarus. He added, “Beau is ideally suited to seamlessly take over the reins of Telemundo and construct on its phenomenal success.”

Ferrari has served as govt vp of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises since 2017, overseeing the corporate’s operations, monetary efficiency, company technique and improvement for the portfolio of companies.

“It’s an unimaginable honor to lead the proficient group at Telemundo Enterprises, significantly at a time when there’s a lot momentum on this enterprise,” stated Ferrari. “I’m excited for the chance to take the corporate to the following degree and information Telemundo’s continued development.”

Prior to becoming a member of NBCU, Ferrari held senior govt positions at Univision Communications Inc., together with govt vp of Company Technique and Improvement. Prior to that, Ferrari was co-founder and accomplice of a non-public fairness funding agency and commenced his profession in funding banking with Morgan Stanley.