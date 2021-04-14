NBCUniversal’s Cindy Gardner Named Executive Vice President West Coast

Longtime NBCUniversal govt Cindy Gardner has been elevated to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President, West Coast.

The venerable communications lead beforehand served as EVP of world comms for Common Filmed Leisure Group, working carefully with chairman Donna Langley.

In a Tuesday memo from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and chief administration officer Adam Miller, the pair mentioned Gardner will now collaborate “with West Coast enterprise leaders to drive methods that assist develop our enterprise, be the popular dwelling for prime expertise, elevate and shield our fame, and preserve and improve our exterior relationships.”

Shell and Miller underscored Gardner’s deep information of the corporate’s California belongings — together with the Common Footage lot, theme park, and broadcast operations — as elements in her elevation. She is going to report on to Miller with a dotted line to Shell.

As Gardner strikes away from the Common Filmed Leisure Group, Evan Langweiler will take her submit, reporting on to Langley, and main his personal workforce throughout the content material portfolio.

“I proceed to be happy with Cindy’s management since becoming a member of our workforce, and I’m thrilled that her ardour and dedication will now stretch throughout the broader firm,” Langley mentioned in her personal workers memo. “Cindy has been and can proceed to be a trusted advisor, colleague and pal to our management workforce, and so a lot of you, and I’m thrilled she is taking this subsequent step in her profession at NBCU.”

Gardner has been with the corporate since 1996. Earlier than her position as comms EVP, she served as senior vice chairman of company affairs at Common Studios for 11 years, starting in 2005. She held quite a few public relations roles at NBCU prior, largely within the orbit of longtime colleague and former NBCUniversal Vice Chair Ron Meyer.

She started her profession as a advertising and marketing affiliate and account supervisor for Nationwide Laptop Programs in Mesa, Arizona, and later labored at Rosen & Firm as an account supervisor.

Gardner has served on the board of the Common Metropolis North Hollywood Chamber and as treasurer of the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council representing Common Studios. She can also be a board member of Common Studios Hollywood’s Uncover a Star Basis.

She is a graduate of Arizona State College, holding a B.A. in enterprise administration.