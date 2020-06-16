NBCUniversal’s Lark Nabs TV Rights to ‘Descender,’ ‘Ascender’ Comics – Variety

Canada’s Lark Productions has acquired the unique tv rights to Picture Comics’ sci-fi graphic novel sequence “Descender,” and its sequel “Ascender,” created by New York Instances bestselling creator Jeff Lemire (“Black Hammer”) and artist Dustin Nguyen (“Batman: Streets of Gotham”).

“Lucky Son” producer Lark, which is a part of NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios, will develop and produce the sequence.

“Descender” was launched in 2015 and 32 graphic novels had been revealed via 2018. It follows Tim-21, a companion robotic who’s thrust right into a hostile cosmos when he discovers that he’s the lacking hyperlink between a fleet of life-annihilating constructs and fashionable robotics. In 2016, Nguyen received the Eisner for finest painter/multi-media artist for the sequence.

“Ascender” was launched in 2019. Set 10 years after the occasions of “Descender,” “Ascender” imagines a magical world sans machines and follows a younger lady who embarks on an epic quest to discover Tim-21.

Lemire stated, “The world of “Descender” and “Ascender” simply retains rising, and Dustin and I are very comfortable to be working with Lark to carry it to televisions screens as effectively. Their ardour for the comics and devotion to telling the story the appropriate manner has us each very excited.”

“It’s positively going to be a wholly new journey to see our characters come to life onscreen and share them with a complete new viewers,” Nguyen stated.

“‘Descender’ [and] ‘Ascender’ is a superbly crafted saga, inspecting the tolls of know-how on nature and humanity, which feels very well timed for tv,” added Erin Haskett, president of Lark Productions.

Haskett, Lemire and Nguyen will function govt producers on the challenge.

In 2015, Sony Footage Leisure acquired rights for a characteristic movie adaptation of “Descender.”