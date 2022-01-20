NCAA changed transgender athlete participation policy amid Lia Thomas controversy

The NCAA has changed its rules regarding transgender athletes (Photo: USA TODAY)

After the mediatization that reached the case of the transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas and the controversies over her performance, the National University Sports Association (NCAA) has decided to immediately change its policy regarding transgender athletes, as announced on Wednesday. The agency has adopted a model similar to that of the american olympic committees and international.

From now on, the national governing body of each particular sport will be responsible for determine the participation of transgender athletes. If a sport does not have a national governing body, the policy of the international federation will be enacted, reported Sports Illustrated.

Transgender athletes must document testosterone levels sport-specific four weeks prior to their discipline championship selections. For the 2022/23 academic season, the deadline will be at the beginning of the campaign for each sport, with a second documentation six months after the first.

NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and in promoting equity in college sports”commented John DeGioia, President of Georgetown University and Chairman of the Board of the NCAA, in a statement announcing the change.

“It is important that schools, conferences and NCAA member college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy,” he added. DeGioia.

The Board of Governors of the body that regulates college sports voted to approve the new policy, since “preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion, and safety for all who compete”, according to the report.

Mark Emmert, top leader of the NCAA, issued a statement saying the new policy brings college sports closer to Olympic standards. “Approximately 80% of US Olympians are current or former college athletes. This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the Olympics,” said Emmert.

Lia Thomas, 22, competed for three years in the men’s tournaments and in 2019 changed gender (Penn Athletics)

The rules of the NCAA became the center of attention due to the appearance of Lia Thomas from University of Pennsylvania. Thomas, of 22 years, competed for three years in the men’s tournaments. In 2019, she changed her sex and started breaking records for the Ivy League with national records in sight.

His success this year sparked criticism for allowing transgender women to compete against biological women. Many parents of UPenn raised their voices against the NCAA and its rules, which has evidently led to modifications, giving it a particular participation approach for each sport.

KEEP READING:

Michael Phelps gave his opinion on the case of transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas: “There has to be equal conditions”

The story of the transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas, who breaks records and opened the debate in the United States

The confidences of a trans athlete: the treatments she underwent, the changes in her body and the criticism