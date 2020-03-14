General News

NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports

Go away a remark

The NCAA is making plans to improve the eligibility of athletes on spring sports actions teams through 365 days to make up for the season misplaced to the model new coronavirus



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment