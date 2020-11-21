Entertainment

NCB found this suspicious thing during a raid on comedian Bharti Singh's house …

November 21, 2020
The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the drugs connection in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has interrogated several well-known actor and actresses. In connection with the investigation of drugs connection in Bollywood, NCB today raided the house of well-known comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Also Read – Bollywood Drugs Connection: NCB’s raid at the house of famous comedian Bharti and her husband Harsh, accused of taking drugs

According to information received from sources, NCB has found suspicious substance (ganja) from Bharti Singh’s house during the search. The NCB has reported that the agency is conducting raids at three different places including Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova areas.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB has started an investigation in connection with alleged drug use in Bollywood on the basis of drugs related chat. The NCB also arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty in the case. Riya is currently out on bail.

The NCB has earlier raided the houses of many famous actors and actresses. Along with this, she has also interrogated Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is known that recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In addition, Arjun Rampal’s Australian friend Paul Bartel was also arrested.

