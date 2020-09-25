NCB has held fashion parade, CBI has not done any press briefing till date: advocate for Sushant’s family

new Delhi: Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Rajput’s death case has suddenly slowed down and all the attention has shifted towards drug related issues. . Singh alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is organizing a fashion parade of Bollywood stars to divert the media attention. Also Read – HC asks BMC many questions in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow case, will be examined on Monday

Singh alleged in a press conference, "Today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the matter is going. The press conference is normally conducted by the CBI. But till date in this case, CBI has not done any press briefing about what they have received. This is a very serious issue. "Singh tweeted," I am frustrated by the CBI's delay in deciding to change the abetment to suicide in the murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput). "

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh also claimed that a doctor who was part of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team had told him “long ago” that Rajput’s photographs — which were sent by the advocate himself — indicate that it It was not a suicide, but an alleged strangulation.

As far as the drug angle is concerned, the advocate claimed that such a case can be made only if some amount of the drug is seized from someone. Singh alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is organizing a fashion parade of Bollywood stars to divert the media attention.

Lawyer Singh said, “No offense can be proved until some amount of banned drugs is recovered.” The case is made up of only casual customers and it is almost impossible to prove anyone guilty. ”

The lawyer earlier tweeted that he is getting frustrated by the CBI’s delay in taking a decision in this case.

Explain that the body of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June. The CBI is investigating this case.