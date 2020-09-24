NCB issues summons to 50 Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone and Dharma Productions Director on radar

Mumbai: The strings of drugs related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case have now become a source of trouble for many Bollywood actors. Because NCB is sending summons to the stars whose names are coming out one by one and calling them for questioning. In such a situation, many big names were revealed during the interrogation of Riya Chakraborty. At the same time, some chats went viral in which the name of famous actress Deepika Padukone has surfaced. However, let us know that the NCB has sent notices to Deepika and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning. At the same time, Shraddha Kapoor’s house has already gone and given summons. Also Read – Nagma questions NCB, why not send summons to Kangana for drugs?

The NCB has registered 2 FIRs regarding the drug in Bollywood, in this regard, there are more than 50 Bollywood celebs on the NCB radar. Please tell that Dharma Production director Kshitij Prasad has been summoned and sent for questioning on Friday. At the same time, Deepika Padukone has been allowed to come from Goa to Mumbai for questioning by a spation plane. Please tell that Simone Khambhata and Rakul Preet Singh are also to be questioned in this case. Please tell that the names of all these people were disclosed by Jaya Saha. Jaya had told the NCB about Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash.

NCB is going to interrogate Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh about Sushant Singh Rajput's party house and the use of drugs in it. Because of the names of these three, it has been said that these people have visited Sushant with his farm house many times. During this time, drugs used to run in parties here.