NCB officer Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi amid severe allegations, said- ‘I used to be now not summoned’

Sameer Wankhede Newest Replace: Narcotics Regulate Bureau (NCB) Mumbai regional unit leader Sameer Wankhede, who’s heading the probe into the narcotics case involving Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, reached the nationwide capital on Monday evening. He (Wankhede) has come to Delhi in view of the NCB’s order for a vigilance probe by way of a witness who had alleged that some officers of the company together with Wankhede and others demanded Rs 25 crore to unencumber Aryan within the narcotics case.Additionally Learn – Kiran Gosavi, lacking witness in Aryan Khan drug case, will give up in Lucknow, saying- ‘I’m being threatened’

Wankhede instructed media individuals outdoor the Indira Gandhi World Airport right here that he has now not been summoned by way of the company however has come right here for some paintings. The officer had on Sunday written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in search of coverage from some unknown individuals making plans conceivable felony motion towards him. He had stated that they wish to entice him. Additionally Learn – Questions raised at the faith of Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, the spouse shared the marriage picture and stated – have a look

Then again, Wankhede may just now not get any reduction in reference to a testimony at the sensational declare made by way of impartial witness Prabhakar Sail of restoration. It’s noteworthy {that a} particular courtroom stated that it can not move an order restraining the courts from taking cognizance of the paperwork. Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan Drug Case: Particular Court docket denies NCB’s software, says- move to Prime Court docket

